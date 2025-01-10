Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.71
10
10
8.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.19
-13.07
-17.58
-53.39
Net Worth
27.9
-3.07
-7.58
-44.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0.97
2.49
6
46.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.53
0.62
0.92
0.88
Total Liabilities
29.4
0.03
-0.65
2.04
Fixed Assets
9.94
7.57
7.42
7.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.31
0
0
Networking Capital
9.7
-8.19
-8.47
-5.8
Inventories
9.73
5.35
1.75
0.91
Inventory Days
13.23
Sundry Debtors
4.7
1.99
4.92
6.63
Debtor Days
96.41
Other Current Assets
9.46
5.75
3.82
3.89
Sundry Creditors
-5.74
-13.72
-11.44
-10.59
Creditor Days
153.99
Other Current Liabilities
-8.45
-7.56
-7.52
-6.64
Cash
9.56
0.3
0.34
0.17
Total Assets
29.38
0.04
-0.66
2.04
