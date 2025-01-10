iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Balance Sheet

349.9
(-1.48%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.71

10

10

8.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.19

-13.07

-17.58

-53.39

Net Worth

27.9

-3.07

-7.58

-44.89

Minority Interest

Debt

0.97

2.49

6

46.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.53

0.62

0.92

0.88

Total Liabilities

29.4

0.03

-0.65

2.04

Fixed Assets

9.94

7.57

7.42

7.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.31

0

0

Networking Capital

9.7

-8.19

-8.47

-5.8

Inventories

9.73

5.35

1.75

0.91

Inventory Days

13.23

Sundry Debtors

4.7

1.99

4.92

6.63

Debtor Days

96.41

Other Current Assets

9.46

5.75

3.82

3.89

Sundry Creditors

-5.74

-13.72

-11.44

-10.59

Creditor Days

153.99

Other Current Liabilities

-8.45

-7.56

-7.52

-6.64

Cash

9.56

0.3

0.34

0.17

Total Assets

29.38

0.04

-0.66

2.04

