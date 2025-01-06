Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.41
-1.8
-53.37
-26.41
Depreciation
-0.85
-1.07
-1.19
-1.19
Tax paid
0
0.1
0.31
0.19
Working capital
2.96
8.78
-54.83
-23.02
Other operating items
Operating
3.51
5.99
-109.07
-50.43
Capital expenditure
0.43
-0.19
0.03
-0.3
Free cash flow
3.94
5.8
-109.04
-50.73
Equity raised
-107.01
-111.82
-20.28
23.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.55
9.6
-2.75
24.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-97.5
-96.41
-132.09
-2.84
