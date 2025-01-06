iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd Cash Flow Statement

356.75
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.41

-1.8

-53.37

-26.41

Depreciation

-0.85

-1.07

-1.19

-1.19

Tax paid

0

0.1

0.31

0.19

Working capital

2.96

8.78

-54.83

-23.02

Other operating items

Operating

3.51

5.99

-109.07

-50.43

Capital expenditure

0.43

-0.19

0.03

-0.3

Free cash flow

3.94

5.8

-109.04

-50.73

Equity raised

-107.01

-111.82

-20.28

23.2

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.55

9.6

-2.75

24.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-97.5

-96.41

-132.09

-2.84

