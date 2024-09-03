iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Company Summary

10.48
(4.90%)
Aug 26, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Summary

Sanmitra Commercial Limited was incorporated in January, 1985. The main object of the Company is to undertake Commercial Services and trading & marketing of various goods.Initially, the Companys main object was to carry on the business of dealers, importers, exporters, commission agents or other wise of cotton, jute, cotton goods, jute goods, textiles, yarn, synthetic goods, fibrous material, mill stores, coal, chemical, paper, engineering goods and cast iron items and agricultural implements and other machinery, electric goods and office equipment and security, manpower and hospitality services.During the period 2018, the Company started business of Trading in Waste Paper.

