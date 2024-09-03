Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹10.48
Prev. Close₹9.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹10.48
Day's Low₹10.48
52 Week's High₹10.48
52 Week's Low₹10.48
Book Value₹11.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.15
P/E12.48
EPS0.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.21
-0.04
-0.04
0.08
Net Worth
1.31
1.06
1.06
1.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
8.07
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
-7.62
0
As % of sales
0
0
94.49
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.06
0.07
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
0
Working capital
0.04
-2.9
3.04
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
34.34
-163.06
-312.1
5.8
EBIT growth
63.91
-129.59
-2,681.11
866.47
Net profit growth
63.11
-258.54
-583.31
866.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd
GMRINFRA
94.5
|0
|1,00,637.6
|-145.66
|0
|202.34
|50.25
Rites Ltd
RITES
353.8
|40.94
|17,313.75
|64.86
|2.5
|453.78
|52.16
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
774.4
|36.67
|14,938.66
|136.39
|1.29
|1,734.14
|117.5
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
79.33
|9.44
|11,177.03
|863.09
|0
|2.57
|6.84
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd
THOMASCOOK
204.4
|94.52
|9,789.26
|50.14
|0.29
|750.91
|40.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Prakash Shah
Non Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer
Suman Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prateek Chopra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rizwana Muazzam Rumani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Kulkarni
Reports by Sanmitra Commercial Ltd
Summary
Sanmitra Commercial Limited was incorporated in January, 1985. The main object of the Company is to undertake Commercial Services and trading & marketing of various goods.Initially, the Companys main object was to carry on the business of dealers, importers, exporters, commission agents or other wise of cotton, jute, cotton goods, jute goods, textiles, yarn, synthetic goods, fibrous material, mill stores, coal, chemical, paper, engineering goods and cast iron items and agricultural implements and other machinery, electric goods and office equipment and security, manpower and hospitality services.During the period 2018, the Company started business of Trading in Waste Paper.
Read More
The Sanmitra Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd is ₹1.15 Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd is 12.48 and 0.88 as of 26 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanmitra Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd is ₹10.48 and ₹10.48 as of 26 Aug ‘24
Sanmitra Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
