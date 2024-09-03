iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Share Price

10.48
(4.90%)
Aug 26, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.48
  • Day's High10.48
  • 52 Wk High10.48
  • Prev. Close9.99
  • Day's Low10.48
  • 52 Wk Low 10.48
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E12.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.89
  • EPS0.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

10.48

Prev. Close

9.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

10.48

Day's Low

10.48

52 Week's High

10.48

52 Week's Low

10.48

Book Value

11.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.15

P/E

12.48

EPS

0.84

Divi. Yield

0

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2023

arrow

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.12%

Non-Promoter- 56.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.21

-0.04

-0.04

0.08

Net Worth

1.31

1.06

1.06

1.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

8.07

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

-7.62

0

As % of sales

0

0

94.49

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.06

0.07

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

0

Working capital

0.04

-2.9

3.04

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

34.34

-163.06

-312.1

5.8

EBIT growth

63.91

-129.59

-2,681.11

866.47

Net profit growth

63.11

-258.54

-583.31

866.47

No Record Found

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd

GMRINFRA

94.5

01,00,637.6-145.660202.3450.25

Rites Ltd

RITES

353.8

40.9417,313.7564.862.5453.7852.16

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

774.4

36.6714,938.66136.391.291,734.14117.5

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

79.33

9.4411,177.03863.0902.576.84

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

THOMASCOOK

204.4

94.529,789.2650.140.29750.9140.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanmitra Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Prakash Shah

Non Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer

Suman Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prateek Chopra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rizwana Muazzam Rumani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanmitra Commercial Ltd

Summary

Sanmitra Commercial Limited was incorporated in January, 1985. The main object of the Company is to undertake Commercial Services and trading & marketing of various goods.Initially, the Companys main object was to carry on the business of dealers, importers, exporters, commission agents or other wise of cotton, jute, cotton goods, jute goods, textiles, yarn, synthetic goods, fibrous material, mill stores, coal, chemical, paper, engineering goods and cast iron items and agricultural implements and other machinery, electric goods and office equipment and security, manpower and hospitality services.During the period 2018, the Company started business of Trading in Waste Paper.
Company FAQs

What is the Sanmitra Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Sanmitra Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd is ₹1.15 Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd is 12.48 and 0.88 as of 26 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanmitra Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd is ₹10.48 and ₹10.48 as of 26 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd?

Sanmitra Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanmitra Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.88 %

