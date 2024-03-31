Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational.

2. OVERALL REVIEW:

Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is making its best effort to decide on business activities to be carried out and to make necessary financial arrangements.

3. RISK AND CONCERNS:

The Companys future development would depend upon the commencement of its operational activities.

4. INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company is following a proper and adequate system of internal controls in respect of all its activities; further all transactions entered into by the Company are fully authorised, recorded and reported correctly.

5. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the Financial Year 2023-24 under review, the Company did not carry out any activity.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

FORM NO. MR 3 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

For the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024

[Pursuant to Section 204 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 and Rule No 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To, The Members,

M/s. Sanmitra Commercial Limited

We have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/s. Sanmitra Commercial Limited (hereinafter called the Company) bearing CIN: L74120MH1985PLC034963 and having its registered office at 13, Prem Niwas 652, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Khar West, Mumbai - 400052.

We further report that Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/ statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys Books, Papers, Minute Books, Forms and Returns filed and other records maintained by the company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, we hereby report that in our opinion the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 and has complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of:

I) The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the rules made there under;

II) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (‘SCRA) and the rules made thereunder;

III) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-laws framed thereunder;

IV) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the rules and regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings - Not Applicable during the period under review.

V) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (‘SEBI Act):-

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996; Not Applicable during the period under review.

d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018; Not Applicable during the period under review.

f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client;

We further state that there were no events / actions in pursuance of the following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India act, 1992 (SEBI Act) :-

1) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999;

2) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008;

3) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009;

4) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018.

5) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

6) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible and Redeemable Preference Shares) Regulations, 2013.

All other relevant laws applicable to the Company, a list of which has been provided by the management. The examination and reporting of these laws and rules are limited to whether there are adequate systems and processes in place to monitor and ensure compliance with those laws.

We further report that having regards to the compliance system prevailing in the Company and on examination of the relevant documents and records in pursuance thereof on test check basis, the Company has complied with the following laws applicable specifically to the Company:

The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 State Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017

The Company has generally complied with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with BSE Limited.

We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards with regard to meeting of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meeting (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

During the period under review the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

We further report that:

1. The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors.

2. Adequate notice is given to all Directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

3. All the decisions were carried out unanimously by the members of the Board and the same were duly recorded in the minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors.

4. There are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the audit period, there are no instances of: i. Public/ Right/ Preferential issue of shares/ debentures/ sweat equity.

ii. Redemption/ Buy-Back of securities. iii. Major decisions taken by the Members in pursuance to Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013. iv. Merger/ Amalgamation/ Reconstruction etc. v. Foreign technical collaborations.