Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Board Meeting

Sanmitra Commerc CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Outcome For Approval Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Board Of Directors Report, Fixation Of Book Closure For AGM And Remote Evoting Facility, Appointment Of Scrutinizer Along With Routine Business. Read less..
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair.
Board Meeting17 May 20248 May 2024
SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Assets and liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. and Any other item with permission of the Chair. Intimation for appointment of secretarial Auditor of the company. Intimation for Appointment of Internal Auditor of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) financial results along with report and statement of Asset and liabilities and cash flow statement for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. Approved and adopted the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. Approved Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Other routine Business. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting10 Nov 20232 Nov 2023
SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2023. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Statements of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2023. 2. Other routine Business. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2023) Submission of Financial Result for the quarter & half year ended 30th September,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.12.2023)

