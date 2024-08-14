Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Outcome For Approval Of Notice Of Annual General Meeting And Board Of Directors Report, Fixation Of Book Closure For AGM And Remote Evoting Facility, Appointment Of Scrutinizer Along With Routine Business. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 8 May 2024

SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Assets and liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. and Any other item with permission of the Chair. Intimation for appointment of secretarial Auditor of the company. Intimation for Appointment of Internal Auditor of the company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

SANMITRA COMMERCIAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Other routine business with the permission of the Chair. Approved and adopted the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. Approved Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Other routine Business. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Nov 2023 2 Nov 2023