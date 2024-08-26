iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

10.48
(4.90%)
Aug 26, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.21

-0.04

-0.04

0.08

Net Worth

1.31

1.06

1.06

1.18

Minority Interest

Debt

0.83

0.81

0.34

0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.17

1.87

1.4

1.4

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.63

0.43

0.14

0.23

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.44

1.35

1.22

1.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.14

0.14

0.14

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.68

1.92

1.79

1.84

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.68

-0.68

-0.68

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.17

Cash

0.1

0.09

0.03

0.02

Total Assets

2.17

1.87

1.39

1.38

