Sanmitra Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.21
-0.04
-0.04
0.08
Net Worth
1.31
1.06
1.06
1.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0.83
0.81
0.34
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.17
1.87
1.4
1.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.63
0.43
0.14
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.44
1.35
1.22
1.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.14
0.14
0.14
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.68
1.92
1.79
1.84
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.68
-0.68
-0.68
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.17
Cash
0.1
0.09
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
2.17
1.87
1.39
1.38
