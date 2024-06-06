INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON THE RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited

3rd Floor, Sanofi House,

CTS no. 117-B, L&T Business Park,

Saki Vihar Road, Powai

Mumbai - 400072.

Dear Sirs,

1. We have examined, the attached Restated Financial Information of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited ("the Company"), comprising the restated statement of assets and liabilities as at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, restated statement of profits and losses (including other comprehensive income), restated statement of cash flows and changes in equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and year ended December 31, 2023, statement of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively, "Restated Financial Information"), annexed to this report and prepared by the Company for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Information Memorandum and the Information Memorandum (collectively, the "IM") in connection with proposed listing of its equity shares ("Proposed Listing"). The Company with its advisors having evaluated the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations") have requested the statutory auditors vide its letter dated May 22,2024, to examine these Restated Financial Information. The Restated Financial Information, which have been approved by the directors of the Company at their meeting held on June 06, 2024, have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

a) The ICDR Regulations; and

b) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) (as amended) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), (the "Guidance Note").

2. The preparation of the Restated Financial Information, which are to be included in the IM is the responsibility of the management of the Company ("Management"). The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the Management on the basis of preparation, as stated in Note 2 to the Restated Financial Information. The Managements responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of Restated Financial Information. The Management is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined such Restated Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed with you vide our engagement letter dated May 27, 2024, requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed listing of the Company,

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI,

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on the verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of the ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed listing.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management of the Company from:

a) Audited special purpose interim Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", specified under Section 133 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the board of directors at their meeting held on June 06, 2024.

b) Audited Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and year ended December 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with Ind AS, as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the board of directors at their meeting held on February 20, 2024.

5. We have audited the Special Purpose Interim Ind AS financial statements as at and for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and have issued an unmodified opinion thereon. We have issued our audit report dated June 06, 2024, on the Special Purpose Interim Ind AS financial statements for said period. The Predecessor Auditors have audited the previous year ended December 31, 2023, and have issued unmodified opinion thereon vide their audit report dated February 20, 2024.

6. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a) Auditors report issued by us, dated June 06, 2024, on the special purpose interim Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as referred in Paragraph 4 (a) above. Our report on the special purpose interim Ind AS financial statements as at and for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, included the following:

i) ‘Basis for Preparation" paragraph:

"Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note 2 and 23 to the Special Purpose Interim Ind AS Financial Statements which enumerates the basis of preparation and methodology adopted to prepare these Special Purpose Interim Ind AS Financial Statements. These Special Purpose Interim Ind AS Financial Statements for the quarter ended and as at March 31, 2024, are prepared by the Company for inclusion in the Information Memorandum document to be filed with the stock exchanges in connection with the proposed listing of equity shares. As such these Special Purpose Interim Ind AS Financial Statements may not be suitable for any other person or for any another purpose and are not meant for submission to any person." (Refer Note 23 of Restated Financial Statements).

ii) "Emphasis of Matter" paragraph:

We draw attention to Note 20 to the Special Purpose Interim Ind AS Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Sanofi India Limited (Holding Company), have approved a Scheme of Arrangement on May 10, 2023, under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Scheme"), to demerge its Consumer Healthcare Division into its wholly-owned subsidiary Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited ("SCHIL" / "the Company"). This Scheme has also been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 24, 2023.

Subsequent to the no-objection received from the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on September 22, 2023, the shareholders and creditors of the Holding Company have also approved the Scheme on December 18, 2023. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has approved the Scheme on May 7, 2024. The certified copy of the NCLT order has been duly filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, on June 01, 2024, being effective date of Scheme of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement being approved by the NCLT and pending the Scheme becoming effective, the business of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited (the Resultant Company) has been carried on in trust by Sanofi India Limited (the Parent Company) on behalf of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited from June 01, 2023, being the Appointed Date of the demerger. On the Scheme becoming effective on June 01, 2024, all the assets and liabilities of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited will get transferred from Sanofi India Limited to Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited, w.e.f. June 01, 2024, on completion of the audit / review and other transfer formalities.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter. (Refer Note 4 and 20 to the Restated Financial Statements).

b) Auditors report issued by the Predecessor Auditors, Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, dated February 20, 2024, on the Ind AS financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023, as referred in Paragraph 4(b) above.

The audit for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, were conducted by the Companys previous auditors, Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, ("Predecessor Auditors") and accordingly reliance has been placed on the statement of assets and liabilities as at December 31, 2023 and statement of profits and losses (including other comprehensive income), statement of cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended December 31, 2023, statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, audited by them for the said year.

7. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the reliance placed on auditors report issued by Predecessor auditors as mentioned in para 5 (b) above, we report that the Restated Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in the financial year ended December 31, 2023, to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping / classifications followed as at and for the quarter ended March 31, 2024;

b) does not contain any qualifications requiring adjustments; and

c) have been prepared in accordance with the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

8. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of the events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the special purpose interim Ind AS financial statements and audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us or the Predecessor Auditors, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors of the Company for inclusion in the IM to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited and Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai in connection with the proposed listing. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No. 104607W/W100166

Sai Venkata Ramana Damarla

Partner

Membership No. 107017

UDIN: 24107017BKERUH6867

Place: Mumbai

Date: June 06, 2024.