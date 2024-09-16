iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd Share Price

4,856.25
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

  • Open4,915
  • Day's High4,939.2
  • 52 Wk High5,375
  • Prev. Close4,909.8
  • Day's Low4,826
  • 52 Wk Low 4,211.55
  • Turnover (lac)390.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,184.25
  • Div. Yield0
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4,915

Prev. Close

4,909.8

Turnover(Lac.)

390.39

Day's High

4,939.2

Day's Low

4,826

52 Week's High

5,375

52 Week's Low

4,211.55

Book Value

69.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,184.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:00 PM

06 Jan, 2025|04:00 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.39%

Foreign: 60.39%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 29.37%

Institutions: 29.37%

Non-Institutions: 10.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023

Equity Capital

2

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

-0.3

Net Worth

1.7

Minority Interest

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd

Summary

Summary

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited was incorporated on May 10, 2023, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Pursuant to the Scheme becoming effective, the Consumer Healthcare Division (CHC) business of Sanofi India Limited (SIL) got demerged into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement and became effective from June 1, 2024. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 23,030,622 Equity Shares to the eligible shareholders of Sanofi India Limited (SIL) upon the demerger.
Company FAQs

What is the Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd share price today?

The Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4856.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd is ₹11184.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd is 0 and 497.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd is ₹4211.55 and ₹5375 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd?

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 0.13%, 3 Month at -2.21% and 1 Month at 2.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.40 %
Institutions - 29.38 %
Public - 10.22 %

