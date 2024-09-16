Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹4,915
Prev. Close₹4,909.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹390.39
Day's High₹4,939.2
Day's Low₹4,826
52 Week's High₹5,375
52 Week's Low₹4,211.55
Book Value₹69.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,184.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
Equity Capital
2
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
-0.3
Net Worth
1.7
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd
Summary
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited was incorporated on May 10, 2023, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Pursuant to the Scheme becoming effective, the Consumer Healthcare Division (CHC) business of Sanofi India Limited (SIL) got demerged into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement and became effective from June 1, 2024. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 23,030,622 Equity Shares to the eligible shareholders of Sanofi India Limited (SIL) upon the demerger.
The Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4856.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd is ₹11184.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd is 0 and 497.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd is ₹4211.55 and ₹5375 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 0.13%, 3 Month at -2.21% and 1 Month at 2.23%.
