PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 30th September 2024. We refer to our letter dated 5th November 2024 informing you of our Board Meeting that was scheduled today. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 12th November 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Sep 2024
Kindly refer the enclosed file for results

