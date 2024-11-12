Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 30th September 2024. We refer to our letter dated 5th November 2024 informing you of our Board Meeting that was scheduled today. In this regard, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 12th November 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)