Sanofi Consumer Healthcare announces ₹55 dividend

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited informed the exchanges that it has approved a final dividend of ₹55 per equity share having a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ending December 2024. However, the pharma business did not announce the record date for payment of the final dividend.

The company faced headwinds in the December 2024 quarter (Q4) as it reported a significant decline in earnings. The company posted a 34.80% decline in its net profit for the period under review at ₹44.30 Crore, against ₹67.90 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

Company’s revenue from operations witnessed a 24% decline at ₹170.70 Crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹224.60 Crore in the same quarter previous year.

The company informed that its EBITDA slipped by 30.60% at ₹61.10 Crore in Q4, against ₹89.50 Crore in the same period of previous year. Therefore, its EBITDA margin also contracted to 36.4% versus 39.90% on a year-on-year basis.

The decline in almost all parameters, reflects a challenging situation for the company, despite a strong presence in medicines and vaccines markets for various conditions. The consumer healthcare business aims at consumer-centric strategies and digital and ecommerce capabilities. For FY2022, company’s annual turnover for the consumer healthcare business stood at ₹730 Crore.

