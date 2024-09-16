Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd Summary

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited was incorporated on May 10, 2023, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Pursuant to the Scheme becoming effective, the Consumer Healthcare Division (CHC) business of Sanofi India Limited (SIL) got demerged into the Company as a going concern through the Scheme of Arrangement and became effective from June 1, 2024. In terms of the said Scheme, the Company allotted 23,030,622 Equity Shares to the eligible shareholders of Sanofi India Limited (SIL) upon the demerger.