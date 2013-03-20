Sanraa Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
119.61
119.61
54.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.12
16.36
74.76
Net Worth
136.73
135.97
128.84
Minority Interest
Debt
24.66
13
8.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.64
0.18
0.27
Total Liabilities
162.03
149.15
137.7
Fixed Assets
43.08
46.08
47.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
65.97
65.97
65.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
52.91
37.01
20.18
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
57.7
38.14
24.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.19
11.77
4.5
Sundry Creditors
-7.99
-7.08
-5.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.99
-5.82
-3
Cash
0.07
0.09
3.79
Total Assets
162.03
149.15
137.7
