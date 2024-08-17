iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanraa Media Ltd Share Price

0.05
(0.00%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Sanraa Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.05

Prev. Close

0.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

0.06

Day's Low

0.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sanraa Media Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sanraa Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sanraa Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:59 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sanraa Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

119.61

119.61

54.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

17.12

16.36

74.76

Net Worth

136.73

135.97

128.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

70.12

66.66

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

70.12

66.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.03

1.07

View Annually Results

Sanraa Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanraa Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

A Venkatramani

Executive Director

Uma Karthikeyan

Executive Director

Sukumar Subramanian

Director

Rajeev Agarwal

Director

K Rajagopal

Director

R Siva Shankaran

Company Secretary

S Arul Ganesh

Director

Balachandran Venkataraman

Director

G Sundaresan

Director

Vijay R Vakharia

Alternate Director

S Krishna Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanraa Media Ltd

Summary

Sanraa Media Limited is a media technology company. The Company is engaged in the development of application software. It is engaged in film production, graphics and animation, Web streaming and gaming. The Company also operates two other divisions: Pixel Academix and Sanraa Media Knowledge center. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is one of the pioneers in the new media technology industry. Sanraa is a creative and energetic new media technology company having its headquarters in Chennai, India with state of the art creative studios in Chennai and Bangalore and marketing offices in New Jersey, USA, prides itself of a production force of more than 250 people and a support staff of 90 people. With expertise in film production, graphics, animation, web streaming and gaming, it is Indias only outfit offering the services of a production house, visual effects studio and design firm all rolled in one.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Companys clients included Endemol, Skaramoosh, Six in a box, Go-fusion Malaysia, Vmi multimedia, Blue sunflower studios, Blue monkey studios, Pinnacle technologies, Horizon, Shub cards, Poorvika, Vasomeditech and Escotoonz. During fiscal 2010, the Company incorporated 100% subsidiary company Sanraa Global Green Energy Limited in India and G4 Infocom Pte Ltd in Singapore.
