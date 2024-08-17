SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.05
Prev. Close₹0.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.23
Day's High₹0.06
Day's Low₹0.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
119.61
119.61
54.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.12
16.36
74.76
Net Worth
136.73
135.97
128.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
70.12
66.66
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
70.12
66.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.03
1.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
A Venkatramani
Executive Director
Uma Karthikeyan
Executive Director
Sukumar Subramanian
Director
Rajeev Agarwal
Director
K Rajagopal
Director
R Siva Shankaran
Company Secretary
S Arul Ganesh
Director
Balachandran Venkataraman
Director
G Sundaresan
Director
Vijay R Vakharia
Alternate Director
S Krishna Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanraa Media Ltd
Summary
Sanraa Media Limited is a media technology company. The Company is engaged in the development of application software. It is engaged in film production, graphics and animation, Web streaming and gaming. The Company also operates two other divisions: Pixel Academix and Sanraa Media Knowledge center. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is one of the pioneers in the new media technology industry. Sanraa is a creative and energetic new media technology company having its headquarters in Chennai, India with state of the art creative studios in Chennai and Bangalore and marketing offices in New Jersey, USA, prides itself of a production force of more than 250 people and a support staff of 90 people. With expertise in film production, graphics, animation, web streaming and gaming, it is Indias only outfit offering the services of a production house, visual effects studio and design firm all rolled in one.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Companys clients included Endemol, Skaramoosh, Six in a box, Go-fusion Malaysia, Vmi multimedia, Blue sunflower studios, Blue monkey studios, Pinnacle technologies, Horizon, Shub cards, Poorvika, Vasomeditech and Escotoonz. During fiscal 2010, the Company incorporated 100% subsidiary company Sanraa Global Green Energy Limited in India and G4 Infocom Pte Ltd in Singapore.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.