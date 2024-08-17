Sanraa Media Ltd Summary

Sanraa Media Limited is a media technology company. The Company is engaged in the development of application software. It is engaged in film production, graphics and animation, Web streaming and gaming. The Company also operates two other divisions: Pixel Academix and Sanraa Media Knowledge center. The company was incorporated in the year 1995. The company is one of the pioneers in the new media technology industry. Sanraa is a creative and energetic new media technology company having its headquarters in Chennai, India with state of the art creative studios in Chennai and Bangalore and marketing offices in New Jersey, USA, prides itself of a production force of more than 250 people and a support staff of 90 people. With expertise in film production, graphics, animation, web streaming and gaming, it is Indias only outfit offering the services of a production house, visual effects studio and design firm all rolled in one.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Companys clients included Endemol, Skaramoosh, Six in a box, Go-fusion Malaysia, Vmi multimedia, Blue sunflower studios, Blue monkey studios, Pinnacle technologies, Horizon, Shub cards, Poorvika, Vasomeditech and Escotoonz. During fiscal 2010, the Company incorporated 100% subsidiary company Sanraa Global Green Energy Limited in India and G4 Infocom Pte Ltd in Singapore.