Sanraa Media Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
SANRAA MEDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Shareholders of
Sanraa Media Limited
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Sanraa Media Limited as at
31st March 2011 and Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on that date
annexed thereto. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
We have conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (CARO, 2003)
issued by the Company Law Board in terms of Section 227 (4A) of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
II. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph I
above, we report that:
(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
(ii) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(iii) The Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this
report are in agreement with the books of account;
(iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt
with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in
sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(v) On the basis written representation received from the Directors as on
March 31, 2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that the directors are not disqualified from being appointed as director
under clause (g) of sub section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act,
1956.
(vi) Without qualifying the report, we note that the overseas investments
and the export receivables are not evaluated for their impairment.
(vii) In our opinion and to the best of my information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India subject to:
a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at 31st March 2011;
b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year
ended on that date; and
c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
As per our Report of Even Date attached
For R. RAVINDRAN & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No: 003222S
R. RAVINDRAN
Proprietor
Chennai, 30th May, 2011 Membership No: 23829
THE ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARA 3 OF THE AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS
OF SANRAA MEDIA LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2011.
1. Fixed Assets:
a) The Company has maintained proper records to show full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
b) All the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management
during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the
size of the company and nature of its business. No material discrepancy was
noticed on such verification.
c) The Company has not disposed off substantial part of its fixed assets
during the year.
2. Inventory:
a) The Company does not carry inventory, hence verification and valuation
of inventory does not arise.
3. Loans granted/ taken by the company:
a. The Company has granted unsecured loans during the year to Companies
listed in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956.
b. The Company has taken loans from companies, listed in the register
maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
4. Internal Control over purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for
sale of goods:
In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to
us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase
of fixed assets and purchase and sale of goods. During the course of audit,
we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in
internal controls.
5. Transactions with parties listed under section 301 of the companies act,
1956:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the
opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the Register
maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so
entered.
b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the purchase or sale or services or contracts aggregating to Rs.
5,00,000 or more were not made during the year with any party in respect of
whom registers are maintained under section 301 of the companies act, 1956.
6. Deposits from the Public:
The Company has not accepted deposits in violation of the provisions of
Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.
7. Internal Audit System:
The company does not have an internal audit system with regard to the size
and nature of the business.
8. Cost Records:
The Provision of Section 209(1) (d) of the companies Act, 1956 regarding
maintenance of Cost Records is not applicable to the company.
9. Statutory Dues:
According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is
not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues includes PF, ESI,
Service Tax, Professional Tax and Income Tax and to the Registrar of
Companies.
10. Absence of accumulated losses:
The Company has no accumulated losses. The Company has not incurred cash
losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately
preceding financial year.
11. Default in financial dues:
The company has defaulted in repayment of dues on term loan
Name of the Bank/ Defaulted Period Defaulted
Institution Amount
Canara Bank 2 Months Rs.19,02,800/-
12. Granting of Loans on the security of shares:
The Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by
way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Accordingly
clause (xii) is not applicable.
13. Chit Funds, Nidhi, Mutual Benefit Funds, Societies:
The Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society.
Therefore the provisions of clause (xiii) of the Companies (Auditors
Report) Order 2003 are not applicable to the company.
14. Dealing/ trading of shares and other instruments:
The Company has not dealt in trading in shares.
15. Guarantees for Loans:
According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has
not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial
institutions. Accordingly clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.
16. End use of term loans:
The loan funds were applied for the purpose for which they were raised.
17. Application of short term funds:
According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall
examination of the balance sheet of the company, the company has applied
long term funds for long term uses.
18. Preferential Allotment:
The Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to parties and
companies covered under the register maintained u/s 301 of the companies
act, 1956.
19. Debenture Issued:
The company has not issued any debenture during the period covered by our
audit. Accordingly clause 4(xix) of the order is not applicable.
20. End Use of Public Issues:
During the financial year the company did not raise any money by public
issue.
21. Frauds:
According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or
by the company has been noticed or reported during the year.
As per our Report of Even Date attached
For R. RAVINDRAN & ASSOCIATES
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No: 003222S
R. RAVINDRAN
Proprietor
Chennai, 30th May, 2011 Membership No: 23829