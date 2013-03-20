Sanraa Media Ltd Share Price directors Report
SANRAA MEDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
TO THE MEMBERS
The Directors are pleased to present their Fifteenth Annual Report on the
working of your company along with the audited Profit and Loss Account for
the year ended 31st March 2011 and the Balance Sheet as at that date.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
The financial highlights are set out below: (Rs. In Lakhs)
Particulars 2010-2011 2009-2010
Revenue 7016.15 6772.38
Profit before Interest Depreciation and Tax 1833.03 1453.01
Interest & Finance Charges 370.35 139.45
Depreciation 1305.46 395.89
Provision for Tax 35.11 121.54
Deferred Tax 45.64 -8.43
Fringe Benefit Tax - -
Net Profit for the year 76.47 804.55
Accumulated Profit Brought forward from
Balance Sheet 1635.68 885.63
Total Distributable profit 1712.15 1690.18
Dividend Dividend Tax
Profit Carried over to the Balance Sheet 1712.15 1690.18
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR
The Board of Directors is pleased to state that during the financial year
under review, the income of the company is Rs 7016.15 Lakhs as against
Rs.6772.38 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The EBITDA for the
financial year is Rs. 1833.03 Lakhs as against Rs.1453.01 lakhs for the
previous financial year. The PAT for the financial year under review is
Rs.76.47 Lakhs as against Rs.804.55 lakhs for the previous financial year.
SHARE CAPITAL
During the year under review there is no change in the Share Capital of the
Company.
DIVIDEND
Considering the aggressive expansion plan of your company ahead, and the
successful 5:4 bonus issue during the previous year, your board, has not
recommended any dividend.
TERM DEPOSITS
During the year under review, the company has not accepted any deposits
from the public within the meaning of Section 58 A of the Companies Act,
1956.
ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUT GO
The particulars required under Sec.217 (1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956,
read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board
of Directors) Rules, 1988 are furnished in the Annexures to this Report.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
No employee is in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits
prescribed under Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence
furnishing of statement of particulars of employees as per section 217(2A)
of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of
employees) Rules, 1975 as amended does not arise.
DIRECTORS
During the financial year under review three new directors viz., Mr.
G.Sundaresan, Mr. Vijay R. Vakharia and Mr. T.V.Balachandran were inducted
into the Board.
In accordance with the provision of Articles of Association of the company,
Ms. Uma Karthikeyan and Mr. R.Rajagopalan, Directors of the company retire
at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer themselves
for reappointment. Your Board recommends their reappointment as Directors
of your Company.
AUDITORS
The auditors, M/s. R Ravindran & Associates, Chartered Accountants have
expressed their willingness to continue in office. They have furnished to
the Company a certificate of their eligibility for appointment as auditors,
pursuant to section 224 (1 B) of the Companies Act, 1956, if appointed. The
Board of Directors recommend to the members to appoint them as auditors and
authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.
COMPANY SECRETARY
The Company has a whole time company Secretary as required under Section
383A of the Companies Act.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the companies Amendment
Act, 1956, with respect to directors responsibility statement and subject
to the Disclosures in the Annual Accounts, the Board of Directors hereby
confirms that:
1. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting
standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to the
material departure, if any;
2. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
company as at the end of financial year ended 31st March 2011 and of the
profits of the company for the year ended 31st March 2011:
3. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and
4. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
As required under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered with the
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Management Discussion and Analysis Report is
presented in the separate section and forms an integral part of the
Directors Report.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE
A detailed report on Corporate Governance, pursuant to requirement of
Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges forms part of
the Annual Report. A certificate confirming compliance of the conditions of
Corporate Governance from a practicing chartered accountant as stipulated
under Clause 49 of the listing agreement is annexed to the Corporate
Governance Report.
CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION
As required by Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, a Certificate on the
financial statements and Cash Flow statement of the company for the year
ended 31st March 2011 has been duly signed by the two Executive Directors
of the company.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the Co-
operation received from the Central Government, State Government, Companys
Bankers, Customers, Vendors and shareholders. Your Directors also wish to
place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the contribution made
by the employees of the Company for their unstinted efforts in the progress
of the company at all levels.
On behalf of the board
For Sanraa Media Limited
Sd/-
Place: Chennai G Sundaresan
Date : 30th May 2011 Chairman
Annexure - A
Particulars required under the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the
Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988
A. Conservation of Energy
The Company takes all steps and ensures optimum utilization of the sources
of energy and avoids wastage.
B. Technology Absorption
The Information required to be disclosed under Rule 2 of the aforesaid
rules is given hereunder in Form -B;
FORM -B
1. Specific Areas in which R&D Not Applicable
is Carried Out by the Company
2. Benefits derived as a Results Not Applicable
of the Above R&D Work
3. Future Plan of Action The Company is into 2D/3D Animation
and other Media Related activities and
does not manufacture/assemble any
machinery/equipment related to its field
of operation and hence expenditure for
R&D for manufacture/assembly of the
machinery/equipment is not planned at
present.
4. Expenditure on R&D Not Applicable
a. Capital -
b. Revenue -
c. Total -
d. Total R&D Expenditure as a -
percentage of total turnover
Technology absorption, adaptation and Innovation
1. Efforts, in brief, made towards
technology absorption, adaptation
and innovation Not Applicable
2. Benefits derived as a results Not Applicable
of the above efforts, e.g.,
product improvement, cost
reduction, product development,
import substitutions, etc.
3. In Case of Imported technology Not Applicable
(imported during the last 5 years
reckoned from the beginning of
the financial year) following
information may be furnished;
a. Technology Imported -
b. Year of Import -
c. Has Technology been
fully absorbed? -
d. If not fully absorbed, areas -
where this has not taken place
reasons therefore and future
plan of action -
C. Foreign Exchange Inflow and Outflow (Amount in Rs. 000)
For the Year For the Year
Ended 31st Ended March
March 2011 2010
1 Inflow 77,536 93,214
2 Outflow 309 2,257
The Foreign Exchange earnings represent the services rendered in India to
the International customers.