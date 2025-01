Sanraa Media Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

SANRAA MEDIA LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The financial highlights are set out below: (Rs. In Lakhs) Particulars 2010-2011 2009-2010 Revenue 7016.15 6772.38 Profit before Interest Depreciation and Tax 1833.03 1453.01 Interest & Finance Charges 370.35 139.45 Depreciation 1305.46 395.89 Provision for Tax 35.11 121.54 Deferred Tax 45.64 -8.43 Fringe Benefit Tax - - Net Profit for the year 76.47 804.55 Accumulated Profit Brought forward from Balance Sheet 1635.68 885.63 Total Distributable profit 1712.15 1690.18 Dividend Dividend Tax Profit Carried over to the Balance Sheet 1712.15 1690.18 PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR The Board of Directors is pleased to state that during the financial year under review, the income of the company is Rs 7016.15 Lakhs as against Rs.6772.38 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The EBITDA for the financial year is Rs. 1833.03 Lakhs as against Rs.1453.01 lakhs for the previous financial year. The PAT for the financial year under review is Rs.76.47 Lakhs as against Rs.804.55 lakhs for the previous financial year.