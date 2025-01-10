To the members of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘ financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), in the manner so required, and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1. Inventory Existence and Valuation Our Audit procedures comprised: > Choosing a sample of inventory items and comparing the counted quantities with the recorded quantities. We then verified any differences found during physical verification to ensure accurate accounting. The Company recognised inventory of 1160.97 Lakhs at March 31, 2024. Inventory is held by Companys plant. > Observing a sample of managements inventory count procedures to evaluate compliance with the companys process. We focused on this matter because of the: > Making inquiries about non-moving inventory items and examining the conditions of items counted. - Relevance of the inventory for profitability on the financial statement. > Assessing a selection of controls over inventory existence across the company. Additionally, we confirmed the inventory held by Job worker at their place for Job work. - Complications inherent in ascertaining the valuation of Inventory. > Checking approvals for reviewing selling prices, authorizing and recording costs, and ensuring that subsequent selling prices exceed the inventorys accounted value. > Testing the valuation of inventory in line with Indian Accounting Standard -2. > Testing the design, implementation, and effectiveness of key controls management established for provision computations and to ensure inventory provision accuracy. We identified no significant exceptions from these procedures.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. statements does not coverOuropinionon thefinancial other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is amaterialmisstatementofthisotherinformation;we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities relating to other Information. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash financial position, flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and the rules thereunder, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management or Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures of the Act, we are also responsible for thatareappropriateinthe circumstances. Under section expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may castsignificant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of Indiaintermsofsub-section(11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: based on ouraudit,

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the (d) Inouropinion,thefinancial Act and the Rules thereunder, as amended. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of theinternal financialreporting of the controlsover statements and the operating effectiveness of such Companywithreferencetothefinancial controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B to this report. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the (16) of Section 197 of the Act, as amended, we report that to the requirementsofsub-section best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions ofSection197 of the Act. (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would have impact on its financial statements. (ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year. (iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with the section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment. statements, the Board ofAsstatedinnote15 Directorstheaccompanying financial of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactionsrecorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Kantilal Patel & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 104744W

Jinal A. Patel Partner Membership No.: 153599 UDIN: 24153599BKDKHD5460

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Sanrhea Limit TechnicalTextiles

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Limited)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and the records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company does not have intangible assets during the year and hence, reporting under Clause 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable. (b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, so as cover all the assets every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant and Equipment due for verification during the year were physically verified by the management during the year According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) With respect to immovable properties of buildings, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the building shown in the balance sheet is on leasehold, for which the lease agreement is not registered in the name of the Company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctionedworking capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. (iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central specifiedthe Government has not maintenance of cost records under clause 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the operations of the Company.

(a) In our opinion, the company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) Based on the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). (ix) (a) The Company is regular in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to lenders. (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. (c) The Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained. (d) According to the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Hence, reporting Order underclause is not applicable.3(ix)(e) ofthe (f) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. (x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year. (c) As represented to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence, provisions of section 192 of Act are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and the financial statements paymentoffinancialliabilities, and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable ofmeeting liabilitiesexisting at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within its a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurancethat liabilitiesfalling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In our opinion, during the year, the Company is not covered under the criteria provided in sub-(1) of Section 135 of the Act for applicability of provisions of corporate social responsibility section (CSR), and hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) Order is not applicable.ofthe (b) In our opinion, during the year, the Company is not covered under the criteria provided in subsection (1) of Section 135 of the Act for applicability of provisions of corporate social responsibility (CSR), and hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) Order is not applicable.ofthe

For Kantilal Patel & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 104744W

Jinal A. Patel Partner Membership No.: 153599 UDIN: 24153599BKDKHD5460

Place: Ahmedabad Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Sanrhea Limit TechnicalTextiles

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Sanrhea Technical Textiles Limited)

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under section 143(3)(i) of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal consideringtheessential Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI).Theseresponsibilities implementationand maintenance includethedesign, of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the completeness of the accounting records, and prevention the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the SAs prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of internalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Kantilal Patel & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 104744W

Jinal A. Patel Partner Membership No.: 153599 UDIN: 24153599BKDKHD5460