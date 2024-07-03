Summary

Sanrhea Technical Textile Limited, was incorporated on 20 June, 1983. The Company is an IS0 9001 : 14001 certified, Gujarat, India based, manufacturer of RFL Dipped Fabrics and a range of Nylon & Polyester-based Heavy Industrial Fabrics. It offers best-in-class product solutions for Indias leading Tyre, Conveyor-Belt and Rubber Component & products manufacturing industries.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial fabrics like conveyor belting fabrics, chafer fabrics for tyres, diaphragm fabrics for auto industries, Liners etc. Starting off its corporate journey in Industrial Textiles as a small convertor in 1997, Sanrhea today has grown into one of the most reputed and established manufacturers of RFL Dipped Fabrics in India, with a current installed capacity of 180 tons per month.In FY 2015, the Company started exports to Conveyor Belt Manufacturers in Spain, Serbia and Philippines. It installed two additional TFO Twisters as well as four more Rapier Weaving Machines and is waiting an additional two more looms.The Company installed Four High Production TFO Machines and 10 Sulzer Projectile P-71000 Weaving Machines by July 2019.

