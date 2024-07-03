iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Share Price

157.9
(-5.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open182
  • Day's High182
  • 52 Wk High205.75
  • Prev. Close167.2
  • Day's Low157.5
  • 52 Wk Low 97
  • Turnover (lac)0.63
  • P/E14.54
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.08
  • EPS11.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)78.95
  • Div. Yield0.9
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

182

Prev. Close

167.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

182

Day's Low

157.5

52 Week's High

205.75

52 Week's Low

97

Book Value

47.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.95

P/E

14.54

EPS

11.5

Divi. Yield

0.9

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.52%

Non-Promoter- 28.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

4.66

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.42

11.79

8.96

3.96

Net Worth

21.42

16.79

13.62

7.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.96

34.31

30.4

26.38

yoy growth (%)

13.55

12.87

15.2

32.66

Raw materials

-25

-23.2

-20.49

-16.63

As % of sales

64.16

67.63

67.4

63.02

Employee costs

-4.55

-4.26

-3.41

-3.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.26

-0.63

0.65

0.83

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.9

-0.93

-0.75

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.35

-0.16

0.03

Working capital

2.6

0.77

0

0.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.55

12.87

15.2

32.66

Op profit growth

184.1

-35.91

-9.24

384.73

EBIT growth

401.22

-62.39

-8.02

-1,487.16

Net profit growth

-299.78

-303.6

-43.91

-165.52

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Tushar Patel

Independent Director

Vimal Ambani

Independent Director

Miten Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharmesh Patel

Non Executive Director

Tejal Patel

Independent Director

Biren Patel

Executive Director

Mahendrasingh Hada

Independent Director

Ravishankar Gopal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd

Summary

Sanrhea Technical Textile Limited, was incorporated on 20 June, 1983. The Company is an IS0 9001 : 14001 certified, Gujarat, India based, manufacturer of RFL Dipped Fabrics and a range of Nylon & Polyester-based Heavy Industrial Fabrics. It offers best-in-class product solutions for Indias leading Tyre, Conveyor-Belt and Rubber Component & products manufacturing industries.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial fabrics like conveyor belting fabrics, chafer fabrics for tyres, diaphragm fabrics for auto industries, Liners etc. Starting off its corporate journey in Industrial Textiles as a small convertor in 1997, Sanrhea today has grown into one of the most reputed and established manufacturers of RFL Dipped Fabrics in India, with a current installed capacity of 180 tons per month.In FY 2015, the Company started exports to Conveyor Belt Manufacturers in Spain, Serbia and Philippines. It installed two additional TFO Twisters as well as four more Rapier Weaving Machines and is waiting an additional two more looms.The Company installed Four High Production TFO Machines and 10 Sulzer Projectile P-71000 Weaving Machines by July 2019.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd share price today?

The Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd is ₹78.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd is 14.54 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd is ₹97 and ₹205.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd?

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.53%, 3 Years at 27.38%, 1 Year at 56.41%, 6 Month at -3.91%, 3 Month at 12.59% and 1 Month at -0.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.48 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.