SectorTextiles
Open₹182
Prev. Close₹167.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹182
Day's Low₹157.5
52 Week's High₹205.75
52 Week's Low₹97
Book Value₹47.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.95
P/E14.54
EPS11.5
Divi. Yield0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
4.66
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.42
11.79
8.96
3.96
Net Worth
21.42
16.79
13.62
7.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.96
34.31
30.4
26.38
yoy growth (%)
13.55
12.87
15.2
32.66
Raw materials
-25
-23.2
-20.49
-16.63
As % of sales
64.16
67.63
67.4
63.02
Employee costs
-4.55
-4.26
-3.41
-3.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.26
-0.63
0.65
0.83
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.9
-0.93
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.35
-0.16
0.03
Working capital
2.6
0.77
0
0.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.55
12.87
15.2
32.66
Op profit growth
184.1
-35.91
-9.24
384.73
EBIT growth
401.22
-62.39
-8.02
-1,487.16
Net profit growth
-299.78
-303.6
-43.91
-165.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Tushar Patel
Independent Director
Vimal Ambani
Independent Director
Miten Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharmesh Patel
Non Executive Director
Tejal Patel
Independent Director
Biren Patel
Executive Director
Mahendrasingh Hada
Independent Director
Ravishankar Gopal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd
Summary
Sanrhea Technical Textile Limited, was incorporated on 20 June, 1983. The Company is an IS0 9001 : 14001 certified, Gujarat, India based, manufacturer of RFL Dipped Fabrics and a range of Nylon & Polyester-based Heavy Industrial Fabrics. It offers best-in-class product solutions for Indias leading Tyre, Conveyor-Belt and Rubber Component & products manufacturing industries.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial fabrics like conveyor belting fabrics, chafer fabrics for tyres, diaphragm fabrics for auto industries, Liners etc. Starting off its corporate journey in Industrial Textiles as a small convertor in 1997, Sanrhea today has grown into one of the most reputed and established manufacturers of RFL Dipped Fabrics in India, with a current installed capacity of 180 tons per month.In FY 2015, the Company started exports to Conveyor Belt Manufacturers in Spain, Serbia and Philippines. It installed two additional TFO Twisters as well as four more Rapier Weaving Machines and is waiting an additional two more looms.The Company installed Four High Production TFO Machines and 10 Sulzer Projectile P-71000 Weaving Machines by July 2019.
The Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹157.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd is ₹78.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd is 14.54 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd is ₹97 and ₹205.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.53%, 3 Years at 27.38%, 1 Year at 56.41%, 6 Month at -3.91%, 3 Month at 12.59% and 1 Month at -0.21%.
