Annual General Meeting Book Closure for purpose of 41th AGM of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) We refer to our letter dated 5th September, 2024 with regard to intimation of Record Date, we request you to read the Record Date as Friday, 20th September, 2024 instead of Friday, 13th September, 2024 and the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 21, 2024 and Sunday, September 22, 2024 (both days inclusive) instead of Saturday, September 14, 2024 to Friday, September 20, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 41th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 014.09.2024)