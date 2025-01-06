iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

161
(-3.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd

Sanrhea Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.26

-0.63

0.65

0.83

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.9

-0.93

-0.75

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.35

-0.16

0.03

Working capital

2.6

0.77

0

0.92

Other operating items

Operating

3.59

-1.12

-0.43

1.03

Capital expenditure

0.6

4.34

0.14

-7.7

Free cash flow

4.2

3.21

-0.29

-6.66

Equity raised

3.95

5.56

3.03

0.15

Investing

0

0

0

-0.07

Financing

4.45

4.34

1.53

4.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.6

13.12

4.26

-2.27

