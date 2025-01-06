Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.26
-0.63
0.65
0.83
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.9
-0.93
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.35
-0.16
0.03
Working capital
2.6
0.77
0
0.92
Other operating items
Operating
3.59
-1.12
-0.43
1.03
Capital expenditure
0.6
4.34
0.14
-7.7
Free cash flow
4.2
3.21
-0.29
-6.66
Equity raised
3.95
5.56
3.03
0.15
Investing
0
0
0
-0.07
Financing
4.45
4.34
1.53
4.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.6
13.12
4.26
-2.27
