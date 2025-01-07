Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.96
34.31
30.4
26.38
yoy growth (%)
13.55
12.87
15.2
32.66
Raw materials
-25
-23.2
-20.49
-16.63
As % of sales
64.16
67.63
67.4
63.02
Employee costs
-4.55
-4.26
-3.41
-3.45
As % of sales
11.68
12.41
11.22
13.1
Other costs
-4.97
-5.28
-4.05
-3.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.75
15.39
13.34
13.68
Operating profit
4.44
1.56
2.43
2.68
OPM
11.39
4.55
8.02
10.18
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.9
-0.93
-0.75
Interest expense
-1.32
-1.34
-1.24
-1.23
Other income
0.13
0.06
0.39
0.13
Profit before tax
2.26
-0.63
0.65
0.83
Taxes
-0.28
-0.35
-0.16
0.03
Tax rate
-12.71
56.83
-25.81
3.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.97
-0.98
0.48
0.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.97
-0.98
0.48
0.86
yoy growth (%)
-299.78
-303.6
-43.91
-165.52
NPM
5.07
-2.88
1.59
3.28
