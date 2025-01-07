iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

174.85
(8.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.96

34.31

30.4

26.38

yoy growth (%)

13.55

12.87

15.2

32.66

Raw materials

-25

-23.2

-20.49

-16.63

As % of sales

64.16

67.63

67.4

63.02

Employee costs

-4.55

-4.26

-3.41

-3.45

As % of sales

11.68

12.41

11.22

13.1

Other costs

-4.97

-5.28

-4.05

-3.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.75

15.39

13.34

13.68

Operating profit

4.44

1.56

2.43

2.68

OPM

11.39

4.55

8.02

10.18

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.9

-0.93

-0.75

Interest expense

-1.32

-1.34

-1.24

-1.23

Other income

0.13

0.06

0.39

0.13

Profit before tax

2.26

-0.63

0.65

0.83

Taxes

-0.28

-0.35

-0.16

0.03

Tax rate

-12.71

56.83

-25.81

3.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.97

-0.98

0.48

0.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.97

-0.98

0.48

0.86

yoy growth (%)

-299.78

-303.6

-43.91

-165.52

NPM

5.07

-2.88

1.59

3.28

Sanrhea Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.