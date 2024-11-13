iifl-logo-icon 1
Sanrhea Technical Textile Ltd Board Meeting

Sanrhea Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter and Half year Ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
The Board approved proposal of Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company subject to approval of the members in upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Intimation regarding change in Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Sanrhea Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

