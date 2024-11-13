|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter and Half year Ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|The Board approved proposal of Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company subject to approval of the members in upcoming Annual General Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Intimation regarding change in Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held on February 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.