Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter and Half year Ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

The Board approved proposal of Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company subject to approval of the members in upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Intimation regarding change in Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

SANRHEA TECHNICAL TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024