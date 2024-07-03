Saptak Chem and Business Limited was incorporated on March 12th, 1980 in India. The Company operates in the business of trading of Agricultural Produce and Chemical. The main products manufactured in India are phosphate based fertilizers, nitrogenous fertilizers, and complex fertilizers.
