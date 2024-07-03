iifl-logo-icon 1
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Share Price

4.13
(1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.05
  • Day's High4.15
  • 52 Wk High5.37
  • Prev. Close4.05
  • Day's Low4.05
  • 52 Wk Low 2.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

4.05

Prev. Close

4.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

4.15

Day's Low

4.05

52 Week's High

5.37

52 Week's Low

2.4

Book Value

-2.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.43

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.30%

Non-Promoter- 3.00%

Institutions: 2.99%

Non-Institutions: 80.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.73

10.73

10.73

10.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.9

-12.87

-12.87

-12.88

Net Worth

-2.17

-2.14

-2.14

-2.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.07

0

0.27

1.32

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-79.15

1,608.11

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-0.19

-1.11

As % of sales

101.97

0

71.48

84.01

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

0.01

0.11

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.01

-0.86

0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-79.15

1,608.11

Op profit growth

22.54

-165.35

-88.36

7,214.2

EBIT growth

140.98

-162.41

-87.83

3,795.88

Net profit growth

140.98

-162.91

-87.9

5,400.05

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saptak Chem & Business Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manthan Bhavsar

Independent Director

Chirag Nanavati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meera Panchal

Independent Director

Bhoomiben Patel

Independent Director

Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi

Managing Director

Rohitkumar Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saptak Chem & Business Ltd

Summary

Saptak Chem and Business Limited was incorporated on March 12th, 1980 in India. The Company operates in the business of trading of Agricultural Produce and Chemical. The main products manufactured in India are phosphate based fertilizers, nitrogenous fertilizers, and complex fertilizers.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saptak Chem & Business Ltd share price today?

The Saptak Chem & Business Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd is ₹4.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd is 0 and -2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saptak Chem & Business Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd is ₹2.4 and ₹5.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd?

Saptak Chem & Business Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.35%, 3 Years at -3.52%, 1 Year at 32.79%, 6 Month at 30.65%, 3 Month at 51.69% and 1 Month at 24.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.31 %
Institutions - 3.00 %
Public - 80.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saptak Chem & Business Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

