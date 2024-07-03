Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹4.05
Prev. Close₹4.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹4.15
Day's Low₹4.05
52 Week's High₹5.37
52 Week's Low₹2.4
Book Value₹-2.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.43
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.73
10.73
10.73
10.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.9
-12.87
-12.87
-12.88
Net Worth
-2.17
-2.14
-2.14
-2.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.07
0
0.27
1.32
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-79.15
1,608.11
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-0.19
-1.11
As % of sales
101.97
0
71.48
84.01
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.01
0.11
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.01
-0.86
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-79.15
1,608.11
Op profit growth
22.54
-165.35
-88.36
7,214.2
EBIT growth
140.98
-162.41
-87.83
3,795.88
Net profit growth
140.98
-162.91
-87.9
5,400.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manthan Bhavsar
Independent Director
Chirag Nanavati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meera Panchal
Independent Director
Bhoomiben Patel
Independent Director
Sonal Deepalbhai Gandhi
Managing Director
Rohitkumar Parikh
Reports by Saptak Chem & Business Ltd
Summary
Saptak Chem and Business Limited was incorporated on March 12th, 1980 in India. The Company operates in the business of trading of Agricultural Produce and Chemical. The main products manufactured in India are phosphate based fertilizers, nitrogenous fertilizers, and complex fertilizers.
Read More
The Saptak Chem & Business Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd is ₹4.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd is 0 and -2.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saptak Chem & Business Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saptak Chem & Business Ltd is ₹2.4 and ₹5.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.35%, 3 Years at -3.52%, 1 Year at 32.79%, 6 Month at 30.65%, 3 Month at 51.69% and 1 Month at 24.62%.
