|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Saptak Chem And Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 16 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e., Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 05:30 p.m. and concluded on 06:00 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Reviewed the other businesses of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Saptak Chem And Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 29th July, 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Saptak Chem And Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial result for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Reg 33 of SEBI (LODR). 2. To approve Proposal for Scheme of Capital Reduction pursuant to Sections 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 upon receipt of approval/NOC from BSE. 3. Draft of Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024 4. fix day date time and venue for Annual General meeting; 5. Dates for closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure; 6. Draft of notice for Annual General Meeting; 7. Appointment of scrutinizer for the process of Remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM; 8. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Outcome for Audited financial result, AGM, book closure, capital reduction, auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|Modification in Draft scheme of capital reduction of Saptak Chem and Business Limited (under section 66 read with applicable rule & regulations and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013) subject to the necessary approvals
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|Intimation of the meeting of the independent directors of the company. Outcome of meeting of Independent Directors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|1. Draft of the Postal Ballot Notice seeking approval of shareholders of the company. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Rupali Modi, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. 11350) as scrutinizer for postal ballot process through physical submission of ballot forms as well as electronic mode to conduct the Postal Ballot / E-voting process in a fair and transparent manner.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|Saptak Chem And Business Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Result (UFR) for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Proposal for Capital Reduction pursuant to Sections 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act) and the rules made thereunder (the Rules) (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force). 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached. Noted and accepted the resignation of Mr. Sanket Shah (Membership No. 150873), based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, who have tendered his resignation vide his letters dated January 19, 2024, from the position of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the reasons mentioned in his letter Appointment of M/s Aniket Goyal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Membership No.- 423707), as the Statutory Auditor of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation Mr. Sanket Shah (Membership No. 150873) with effect from January 19, 2024 and to hold office till the date of next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2024, pursuant to Section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013. Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report from the new auditor of the company (as above). Appointment of Mr. Rohitkumar Parikh (DIN: 07394964) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. January 19, 2024; Appointment of Mr. Rohitkumar Parikh (DIN: 07394964) as a Managing Director of the Company for a period of Five years w.e.f. January 19, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company; Draft scheme of capital reduction of Saptak Chem and Business Limited (under section 66 read with applicable rule & regulations and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013) subject to the necessary approvals. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
