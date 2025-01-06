Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.01
0.11
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.01
-0.86
0.45
Other operating items
Operating
-0.04
0
-0.84
0.56
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.05
0
-0.84
0.56
Equity raised
-25.71
-25.69
-25.72
-25.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.56
5.56
5.54
5.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-20.21
-20.13
-21.03
-20.2
No Record Found
