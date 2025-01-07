iifl-logo-icon 1
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.13
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.07

0

0.27

1.32

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-79.15

1,608.11

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-0.19

-1.11

As % of sales

101.97

0

71.48

84.01

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

3.52

0

5.92

0.87

Other costs

0

0

-0.04

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.6

0

17.9

6.71

Operating profit

-0.01

0

0.01

0.11

OPM

-14.1

0

4.68

8.4

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

0.01

0.11

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0

0.01

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0

0.01

0.11

yoy growth (%)

140.98

-162.91

-87.9

5,400.05

NPM

-27.73

0

4.87

8.39

