|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.07
0
0.27
1.32
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-79.15
1,608.11
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-0.19
-1.11
As % of sales
101.97
0
71.48
84.01
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
3.52
0
5.92
0.87
Other costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.6
0
17.9
6.71
Operating profit
-0.01
0
0.01
0.11
OPM
-14.1
0
4.68
8.4
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.01
0.11
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0
0.01
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0
0.01
0.11
yoy growth (%)
140.98
-162.91
-87.9
5,400.05
NPM
-27.73
0
4.87
8.39
