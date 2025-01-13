iifl-logo-icon 1
Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Balance Sheet

4.28
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.73

10.73

10.73

10.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.9

-12.87

-12.87

-12.88

Net Worth

-2.17

-2.14

-2.14

-2.15

Minority Interest

Debt

2.33

2.89

2.89

2.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.16

0.75

0.75

0.62

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.14

0.62

0.73

0.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.07

0.07

0.07

Debtor Days

346.34

Other Current Assets

0.14

1.36

1.51

1.41

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.81

-0.85

-0.86

Creditor Days

4,255.11

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

0.03

0.14

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

0.17

0.76

0.74

0.64

