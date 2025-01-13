Saptak Chem & Business Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.73
10.73
10.73
10.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.9
-12.87
-12.87
-12.88
Net Worth
-2.17
-2.14
-2.14
-2.15
Minority Interest
Debt
2.33
2.89
2.89
2.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.16
0.75
0.75
0.62
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.14
0.62
0.73
0.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.07
0.07
0.07
Debtor Days
346.34
Other Current Assets
0.14
1.36
1.51
1.41
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.81
-0.85
-0.86
Creditor Days
4,255.11
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
0.03
0.14
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
0.17
0.76
0.74
0.64
