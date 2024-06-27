|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Jun 2024
|30 May 2024
|Convening the 45th (Forty-Fifth) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company at 11.00 p.m. (IST), on Thursday, June 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) for seeking their approval and approved the draft Notice of AGM. Proceedings of 45th AGM of the company held on 27th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
