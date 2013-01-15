iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarang Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

0.12
(-7.69%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

17.5

17.5

17.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.15

-1.99

-2.01

Net Worth

15.35

15.51

15.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0.66

1.05

0.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.01

16.56

16.1

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

6.54

7.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.97

10.02

8.55

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.01

10.15

8.58

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.12

-0.02

Cash

0.02

0

0.01

Total Assets

16.01

16.56

16.1

