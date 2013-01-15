Sarang Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
17.5
17.5
17.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.15
-1.99
-2.01
Net Worth
15.35
15.51
15.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0.66
1.05
0.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.01
16.56
16.1
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
6.54
7.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.97
10.02
8.55
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.01
10.15
8.58
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.12
-0.02
Cash
0.02
0
0.01
Total Assets
16.01
16.56
16.1
