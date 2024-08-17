SectorChemicals
Open₹0.12
Prev. Close₹0.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.3
Day's High₹0.12
Day's Low₹0.12
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.87
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
17.5
17.5
17.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.15
-1.99
-2.01
Net Worth
15.35
15.51
15.49
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Lalit K Rathod
Director
Anindo A Banerji
Additional Director
Kamlesh M Siddhapura
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sarang Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in May 89 as a private limited company, Sarang Chemicals was converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by Mohan A Patil, Rajendra N Mhatre and Shirish C Mulay.The company manufactures sodium hydrosulphite (inst. cap. : 3 tpd). Commercial production commenced in Dec.94, at its unit in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Sarang came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance the expansion of its capacity to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite from 900 tpa to 2400 tpa. Sodium hydrosulphite is used in textile, dye stuff, leather, paper, pulp, sugar, clay, jaggery and in manufacturing pharmaceutical products.Due to stiff competition,manufacturing of Sodium Hydrosulphite remained low and hence the company has suspended the production of the same.
Read More
