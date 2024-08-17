iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarang Chemicals Ltd Share Price

0.12
(-7.69%)
Jan 15, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Sarang Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

0.12

Prev. Close

0.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0.3

Day's High

0.12

Day's Low

0.12

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.87

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sarang Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sarang Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarang Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:59 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.94%

Non-Promoter- 95.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarang Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

17.5

17.5

17.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.15

-1.99

-2.01

Net Worth

15.35

15.51

15.49

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sarang Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarang Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Lalit K Rathod

Director

Anindo A Banerji

Additional Director

Kamlesh M Siddhapura

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarang Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in May 89 as a private limited company, Sarang Chemicals was converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by Mohan A Patil, Rajendra N Mhatre and Shirish C Mulay.The company manufactures sodium hydrosulphite (inst. cap. : 3 tpd). Commercial production commenced in Dec.94, at its unit in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Sarang came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance the expansion of its capacity to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite from 900 tpa to 2400 tpa. Sodium hydrosulphite is used in textile, dye stuff, leather, paper, pulp, sugar, clay, jaggery and in manufacturing pharmaceutical products.Due to stiff competition,manufacturing of Sodium Hydrosulphite remained low and hence the company has suspended the production of the same.
