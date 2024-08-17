Incorporated in May 89 as a private limited company, Sarang Chemicals was converted into a public limited company in 1995. It was promoted by Mohan A Patil, Rajendra N Mhatre and Shirish C Mulay.The company manufactures sodium hydrosulphite (inst. cap. : 3 tpd). Commercial production commenced in Dec.94, at its unit in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Sarang came out with a public issue in Jun.96 to part-finance the expansion of its capacity to manufacture sodium hydrosulphite from 900 tpa to 2400 tpa. Sodium hydrosulphite is used in textile, dye stuff, leather, paper, pulp, sugar, clay, jaggery and in manufacturing pharmaceutical products.Due to stiff competition,manufacturing of Sodium Hydrosulphite remained low and hence the company has suspended the production of the same.
