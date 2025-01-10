To the Members,

Sarvottam Finvest Limited

Report on the Audit of the IndAS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of SARVOTTAM FINVEST LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/ loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit: 1. Impairment loss allowance of loans (“Impairment loss allowance”) is a key audit matter as the Company has significant credit risk exposure. The value of loans on the balance sheet is significant and there is a high degree of complexity and judgment involved for the Company in estimating individual and collective credit impairment provisions, write-offs against these loans and to additionally determine the potential impact of unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic on asset quality and provision of the Company. We started our audit procedures with the understanding of the internal control environment related to Impairment loss allowance. Our procedures over internal controls focused on recognition and measurement of impairment loss allowance. We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the selected key controls implemented by the Company. The Companys model to calculate expected credit loss (“ECL”) is inherently complex and judgment is applied in determining the three- stage impairment model (“ECL Model”), including the selection and input of forward-looking information. ECL provision calculations require the use of large volumes of data. The completeness and reliability of data can significantly impact the accuracy of the modelled impairment provisions. The accuracy of data flows and the implementation of related controls are critical for the integrity of the estimated impairment provisions. We also assessed whether the impairment methodology used by the Company is in accordance with the assumptions and methodology approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, which is based on and in compliance with Ind AS 109, “Financial instruments”. More particularly, we assessed the approach of the Company regarding the definition of default, Probability of Default, Loss Given Default and incorporation of forward-looking information for the calculation of ECL. For loans which are assessed for impairment on a portfolio basis, we performed particularly the following procedures: - tested the reliability of key data inputs and related management controls; - checked the stage classification as at the balance sheet date as per definition of default; - validated the ECL model and calculation; - calculated the ECL provision manually for a selected sample.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report (including annexures thereto), Management Discussion and Analysis and Report on Corporate Governance (collectively referred to as other information) but does not include the standalone financial statements, and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure (‘Annexure A) a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity, and the Sfatement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(g) Based on our explanation which included test checks the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its book of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated through the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software, further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provison to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The company has not advanced any funds to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The company has not received any funds from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 97 (16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For J Gupta & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 314010E/E30002: LLP No.: AAM-2652 N.C.Konar Partner Date: May 30, 2024 M. No.: 052892 Place: Kolkata UDIN:24052892BKEKVH1922

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SARVOTTAM FINVEST LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Sarvottam Finvest Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment, and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible Assets and accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not possess any immovable property and hence clause i(c) is not applicable.

(d) The company has not revalued its Properly, Plant & Equipment during the year. Hence, clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management are appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) The Companys principal business is to give loans and therefore, reporting under clause (iii)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not provided any guarantee during the year.

(c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of the loans and advances in the nature of loans has been stipulated. The repayment and receipts are regular. Further, wherever irregularities have been observed, necessary provisions have been made.

(d) As informed to us, the loans are repayable on demand and hence not overdue for more than ninety days during the year.

(e) The Companys principal business is to give loans and therefore, reporting under clause (iii)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(f) The company has granted all loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand. No loan has been granted to the promoters of the company. The details of loan granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of related party Aggregate amount of loan granted (in lakhs) Percentage of total loans 1. Vardy Apparels Private Limited 248.00 11.98%

(iv) The Company has not advanced loans or made investments in or provided guaranty or security to parties covered by section 185 and section 186 is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being NBFC registered with RBI, provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company does not have any dues on account of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, service fax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income fax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as of 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to records of the Company, no dues outstanding of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, GST, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and cess on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has taken loan from a lender but the company has not made any default in repayment of loan. Hence reporting underclause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds have been raised on a short-term basis hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(f) During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government by the auditors of the Company in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report. Further the Secretarial Auditor of the Company has informed that to the best of their knowledge and belief, they have not filed any report under section 143(12) of the Act with the Central Government in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year or upto the date of this report.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 & 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered.

(xv) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors, during the year. Hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year but it has incurred loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of this audit report and that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) The provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the company. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SARVOTTAM FINVEST LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sarvottam Finvest Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of, adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and retained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.