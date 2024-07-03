iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Share Price

26.64
(-0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open26.2
  Day's High27.49
  52 Wk High47.26
  Prev. Close26.73
  Day's Low25.56
  52 Wk Low 23.89
  Turnover (lac)0.6
  P/E148.5
  Face Value10
  Book Value33.47
  EPS0.18
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.98
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

26.2

Prev. Close

26.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0.6

Day's High

27.49

Day's Low

25.56

52 Week's High

47.26

52 Week's Low

23.89

Book Value

33.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.98

P/E

148.5

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.00%

Non-Promoter- 75.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.8

17.32

18.51

18.75

Net Worth

25.3

24.82

26.01

26.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-23.91

0.07

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarvottam Finvest Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Manoj Sethia

Managing Director

Dilip Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Rajesh Shah

Independent Director

Anupama Madhogarhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Smita Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarvottam Finvest Ltd

Summary

Sarvottam Finvest Limited was incorporated on November 30, 1978 as Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 16, 1978. The Company name was changed from Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited to Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited on March 21, 1995. The name further changed from Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited to Sarvottam Finvest Limited on August 8, 2011. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI with and is carrying on NBFCs activities. The main business is to make both long term and short term investment in quoted as well as unquoted shares. It gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers. It earns revenue by way of interest on loans so given to borrowers, dividend on investments and revenue by purchase and sale of shares and securities.
Company FAQs

What is the Sarvottam Finvest Ltd share price today?

The Sarvottam Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd is ₹19.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd is 148.5 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarvottam Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd is ₹23.89 and ₹47.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd?

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.13%, 3 Years at -7.43%, 1 Year at -43.37%, 6 Month at -2.30%, 3 Month at -6.70% and 1 Month at -3.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.00 %

