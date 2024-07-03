Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹26.2
Prev. Close₹26.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.6
Day's High₹27.49
Day's Low₹25.56
52 Week's High₹47.26
52 Week's Low₹23.89
Book Value₹33.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.98
P/E148.5
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.8
17.32
18.51
18.75
Net Worth
25.3
24.82
26.01
26.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-23.91
0.07
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Manoj Sethia
Managing Director
Dilip Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Rajesh Shah
Independent Director
Anupama Madhogarhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Smita Jain
Summary
Sarvottam Finvest Limited was incorporated on November 30, 1978 as Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 16, 1978. The Company name was changed from Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited to Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited on March 21, 1995. The name further changed from Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited to Sarvottam Finvest Limited on August 8, 2011. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI with and is carrying on NBFCs activities. The main business is to make both long term and short term investment in quoted as well as unquoted shares. It gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers. It earns revenue by way of interest on loans so given to borrowers, dividend on investments and revenue by purchase and sale of shares and securities.
The Sarvottam Finvest Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd is ₹19.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd is 148.5 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarvottam Finvest Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd is ₹23.89 and ₹47.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sarvottam Finvest Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.13%, 3 Years at -7.43%, 1 Year at -43.37%, 6 Month at -2.30%, 3 Month at -6.70% and 1 Month at -3.29%.
