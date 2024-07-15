iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd AGM

26.69
(1.87%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sarvottam Finve. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
AGM 12/08/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the gist of proceeding of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of voting result of the business transacted at 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2024 at 1:00 PM. We are also enclosing the consolidated scrutinizer report of e-voting and voting through ballot form at the AGM venue. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Sarvottam Finve.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sarvottam Finvest Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.