|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|AGM 12/08/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th July, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the gist of proceeding of the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of voting result of the business transacted at 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, the 12th day of August, 2024 at 1:00 PM. We are also enclosing the consolidated scrutinizer report of e-voting and voting through ballot form at the AGM venue. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
