iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

26.9
(1.59%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:55:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sarvottam Finvest Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.8

17.32

18.51

18.75

Net Worth

25.3

24.82

26.01

26.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0.5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.8

24.82

26.01

26.25

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.52

0.36

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.06

0

0.02

Networking Capital

5.33

4.74

2.12

2.17

Inventories

0.47

0.11

0.21

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.11

1.86

1.73

1.9

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.87

2.96

0.47

0.41

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.13

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.06

-0.29

-0.14

Cash

0.66

0.16

0.13

0.44

Total Assets

7.57

5.33

2.26

2.64

Sarvottam Finve. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sarvottam Finvest Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.