Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.8
17.32
18.51
18.75
Net Worth
25.3
24.82
26.01
26.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.8
24.82
26.01
26.25
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.52
0.36
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.06
0
0.02
Networking Capital
5.33
4.74
2.12
2.17
Inventories
0.47
0.11
0.21
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.11
1.86
1.73
1.9
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.87
2.96
0.47
0.41
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.13
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.06
-0.29
-0.14
Cash
0.66
0.16
0.13
0.44
Total Assets
7.57
5.33
2.26
2.64
