Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Management Discussions

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report has to be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements, covering overall performance and outlook of its activities which read as follows:

MACRO-ECONOMICVIEW

Over the years, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and it now offers a growing and thriving environment for investments, both domestic and foreign. With the largest youth population in the world, it provides prospective investors with a highly skilled workforce and a strong work ethic.

Indias huge domestic consumption, led by the private sector, has played a major role in the countrys growth. India has an estimated middle class of 400 million people who are the main drivers of consumption expenditure. This emerging middle class and increasing disposable incomes are the largest factors behind the increasing domestic consumption in India. It is estimated that the private consumer market in India will increase four times by 2025. The present government is also focusing on rural areas and farmers, as rural India is also emerging as an upcoming market for all types of consumer goods.

Indias economy showed great signs of recovery in FY22 after the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2023-24 is estimated at Rs. 293.90 lakh crores (US$ 3.52 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 269.50 lakh crores (US$ 3.23 trillion). The growth in nominal GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 9.1 % as compared to 14.2% in 2022-23. Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2023-24 are estimated at Rs. 172.90 lakh crores (US$ 2.07 trillion), against the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP for the year 2022-23 of Rs. 160.71 lakh crores (US$ 1.92 trillion). The growth in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.6% as compared to 7.0% in 2022-23. These figures make India the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and this economic growth has translated to the domestic investment market in India. Retail investors, mutual funds, and PEA/C firms have all stepped up their domestic investments in the Indian market. Strong domestic demand for consumption and investment, along with Governments continued emphasis on capital expenditure are seen as among the key driver of the GDP in the first half of FY24. During the period January-March 2024, Indias exports stood at US$ 119.10 billion, with Engineering Goods (25.01%), Petroleum Products (17.88%) and Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (7.65%) being the top three exported commodity. Rising employment and increasing private consumption, supported by rising consumer sentiment, will support GDP growth in the coming months.

Future capital spending of the government in the economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, the streamlined tax system with low rates, a thorough assessment and rationalisation of the tariff structure, and the digitization of tax filing. In the medium run, increased capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. The contact-based services sector has demonstrated promise to boost growth by unleashing the pent-up demand. The sectors success is being captured by a number of HFIs (High-Frequency Indicators) that are performing well, indicating the beginnings of a comeback.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

According to the Mc Kinsey Global Institute, India needs to boost its rate of employment growth and create 90 million non-farm jobs between 2023 to 2030 in order to increase productivity and economic growth. The net employment rate needs to grow by 1.5% per annum from 2023 to 2030 to achieve 8-8.5% GDP growth between same time period. Indias current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to 1. 2% of GDP in the October-December quarter. The CAD stood at US$ 10.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023-24 compared to US$ 11.4 billion or 1.3% of GDP in the preceding quarter. This was largely due to higher service exports.

Exports fared remarkably well during the pandemic and aided recovery when all other growth engines were losing steam in terms of their contribution to GDP. Going forward, the contribution of merchandise exports may waver as several of Indias trade partners witness an economic slowdown. According to Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Mr. Piyush Goyal, Indian exports are expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030.

Indias appeal as a destination for investments has grown stronger and more sustainable because of the current period of global unpredictability and volatility, and the record amounts of money raised by India-focused funds in 2022 are evidence of investor faith in the "Invest in India" narrative.

INDUSTRYVIEW

The Indian economy was among the fastest-growing in the world before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years leading up to the global health crisis, the countrys economic indicators posted gradual improvements. The twin deficits, namely current account and fiscal deficits, narrowed, while the growth-inflation mix showed a positive and sustainable trend. Despite the geopolitical tensions worldwide, Indias economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in FY24, driven by robust domestic demand and strong growth in the manufacturing and services sectors. As the country progresses, demand for credit is likely to remain strong, especially among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and retail, and is projected to grow by 13.5?14.0 percent.

A report by KPMG & Cll - NBFCs in India: Growth and stability stated that NBFCs have emerged as the crucial source of finance for a large segment of the population, including SMEs and economically unserved and underserved people. They have managed to cater to the diverse needs of the borrowers in the fastest and most efficient manner, considering their vast geographical scope, understanding of the various financial requirements of the people and extremely fast turnaround times. Non-bank money lenders have played an important role in the financial inclusion process by supporting the growth of millions of MSMEs and independently employing people.

The sector has grown significantly, with a number of players with heterogeneous business models starting operations. The last few years have seen a transformation in the Indian financial services landscape. The increasing penetration of neo-banking, digital authentication, rise of UPI and mobile phone usage as well as mobile internet has resulted in the modularisation of financial services, particularly credit.

Indias financial services industry has experienced huge growth in the past few years. This momentum is expected to continue. Indias private wealth management Industry shows huge potential. India is expected to have 16.57 lakh HNWIs in 2027. This will indeed lead India to be the fourth-largest private wealth market globally by 2028. Indias insurance market is also expected to reach US$ 250 billion by 2025. This will further offer India an opportunity of US$ 78 billion in additional life insurance premiums from 2020-30.

India is today one of the most vibrant global economies on the back of robust banking and insurance sectors. Generally considered an alternative to the mainstream banking system, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) play an important role in an economy like India, with the growing financial needs of the urban middle class, and a predominantly rural population. NBFCs are companies registered under the Companies Act of 1956 that provide banking services without holding a bank license. They offer a variety of services such as loans and advances, saving and investment plans, credit facilities, insurance, acquisition of shares, and more.

After a moderation in growth post the COVID-19 pandemic, NBFCs are back on track with an expected credit growth of 13-14 per cent during FY24. The industry is expected to continue to witness the emergence of newer NBFCs catering to specific customer segments. The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent acceleration in both adoption of technology and change in consumer habits, as well as increasing availability of data for credit decision-making, has made it possible to build an NBFC lending business without investing large sums to have brick-and-mortar presence on the ground. Overall, between FY23 and FY25, research shows NBFC credit will increase at a CAGR of 13-15 per cent.

As of 30 September 2023, there were a total of 9,356 NBFCs registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Based on liability structure, NBFCs have been traditionally categorized into deposit-taking NBFCs (NBFCs-D), which are allowed to raise term deposits and nondeposit-taking NBFCs (NBFCs-ND). In October 2021, the RBI introduced a scale-based regulation for NBFCs to align its regulatory framework and further classify these financial institutions based on their evolving risk profile, considering the evolution of NBFCs with regard to size, complexity and interconnection within the financial sector. This framework categorizes:

• NBFCs in the base layer (NBFC-BL) with assets less than INR1,000 crore

• Middle layer (NBFC-ML) with assets more than INR1.000 crore

• Upper layer (NBFC-UL) and top layer (NBFC-TL) which are specifically identified by the RBI based on a set of parameters and scoring methodology A list of 16 NBFCs-UL, identified as per the methodology specified in scale-based regulation for NBFCs, was released on 30 September 2022.

NBFCs are expected to play a crucial role in the India growth story fuelling formalised credit penetration among the underserved. Policy push, regulatory oversight and digital across the value chain are expected to define the growth of this sector. For NBFCs to grow steadily, they must also adopt higher technology and digital practices, improve supervision and reporting and implement customer protection measures. NBFCS need to stay updated on industry trends and strive to upgrade their practices, particularly in risk management and digital lending.

FINANCIALPERFORMANCE-OVERVIEW

Sarvottam Finvest Limited ("The Company") is a registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The performance of the Company is discussed in the Directors Report. The Company is listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange. The financial statements of the Company are prepared in compliance with applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Indian Accounting Standards. The Company has earned income from financing, providing loans and advances trading of securities, interest and dividend. The Company will extend the business further through identification of promising investment opportunities, through leveraging its resources. Company is also looking forward to expand its operations in the other fields permitted by the regulator, in conformity with its present status. The Company is engaged in the businesses permitted for Non-Banking Financial Company and offered a wide range of fund based financial services to its customers. Nearly 100 percent of the operating profits were contributed by core businesses viz., lending, trading in securities and investments.

CAPABILITIES AND STRATEGY

Indias financial services sector comprises of commercial banks/co-operative banks, non-banking financial companies, insurance companies, pension / mutual funds and other various entities. India is expected to be fourth largest private wealth market globally by 2028. The NBFC sector plays important role in financial inclusion by meeting credit needs of retail and MSME sector. The NBFC sector provides efficient credit distribution reach to untapped and under-penetrated regions and customer class. It brings the much-needed diversity to the financial sector by providing consumer credit, including automobile finance, home finance and consumer durable products finance, wholesale finance products such as bills discounting forms all and medium companies and fee based services such as investment banking and under writing. NBFCs have carved niche business areas for them within the financial sector space and are also popular for providing customized products. Few NBFCs have upheld their position in this market. However, intense competition, dynamic environment, compliance framework and stricter regulations are forcing companies to change its framework. The Company is helping enterprises to rationalize and making business operationally efficient and remain cost competitive in market. The Company is in process of creating a separate niche in market. The Companys strategy for long term profitable growth is based on continuous scaling and updated to its core businesses, while investing in new customers, services, markets and industries. The Companys strategy of strengthening the current business and investing in future revolves around:

1. Customer centricity.

2. Proximity to clients location.

3. Transparent communication.

4. Flexible control systems

OPPORTUNITY AND THREATS

Non-Banking Financial Companies (“NBFCs”) remain one of the most important pillars for ushering financial inclusion in India, reaching out to a hitherto under/unserved populace and in the process leading to “formalization” of the credit demand. The NBFCs cater to the needs of both the retail as well as commercial sectors and, at times, have been able to develop strong niches with their specialized credit delivery models that even larger players including banks, have found hard to match. This has further provided a fillip to employment generation and wealth creation and in the process, bringing in the benefits of economic progress to the weaker sections of the society.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The Company aims to operate within an effective risk management framework to actively manage all the material risks faced by the organization and make it resilient to shocks in a rapidly changing environment. It aims to establish consistent approach in management of risks and strives to reach the efficient frontier of risk and return for the organization and its shareholders. Broad categories of risk faced by the Company are Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Fraud Risk, Compliance Risk, Cyber Security and Reputation Risk. The risk management policies are well defined for various risk categories supplemented by periodic monitoring through the sub committees of the Board

(i)The Company reviews its risk factors annually in order to keep it aligned with the changing global risks.

(ii) The Company manages such risks by maintaining a conservative financial profile and following prudent business andrisk management practices.

(iii) The company is operating on a well-defined plan and strategy; hence we are equipped to face any change inregulatory risk.

(iv) The risk appetite is enunciated by the Board from time to time.

COMPLIANCE

We have a robust risk management framework covering all elements of risk management which is aligned to RBI requirements and also other international best practices. The company regularly monitors the changes in legislation pertaining to employment, labour and immigration laws across the globe to ensure total compliance assisted by regular audits. The key areas where the Company needs to introduce new policies or modify the existing policies to remain compliant are identified and acted upon. The Company has complied with all the regulations and guidelines of RBI applicable to a Non-Banking Finance Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and nature of business. Conforming to the requirements of the regulatory authorities such as the RBI and the SEBI and consistent with the requirements of the Listing agreements with the Stock Exchanges, the company has institutionalized an elaborate system of control processes designed to provide a high degree of assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, the adequacy of safeguards for assets, reliability of financial controls and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. These systems are designed in a manner to provide reasonable assurance about the integrity and reliability of the financial statements. The Internal Auditors are mandated to carry out periodical audit and report on areas of non- compliances/weaknesses. Corrective actions in case of reported deficiencies, if any, are taken actively to further strengthen the internal control systems. These reports are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for follow-up action and instructions are issued for taking necessary measures. The Companys present business operations are preponderantly that of a Loan Company, future of which largely depends upon financial and capital markets. The Company has exposure in financially sound entities. The management is optimistic about the future outlook of the Company. Further, more promising areas of activity are being explored on a sustained basis. The Company will expand its activities, consistent with its status as a Non-Banking Finance Company.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company firmly believes that intellectual capital and human resources is the backbone of the Companys success. The Company always treats human resources as its most valuable assets and continuously evolves policies and process to attract and retain its substantial pool of managerial resources through friendly work environment. The Company has always aimed to create a work place where every person can achieve his optimum potential. In view of this, the Company encourages its people to balance their professional and personal responsibilities leading to a more productive tenure of its employees. The Company lays great emphasis on building a motivated work force, which can participate constructively in the growth of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statement in the Managements Discussion and Analysis Report detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements being based on certain assumptions and expectation of future events, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations and tax regime, economic developments within India and abroad, financial markets etc. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-looking statements that may be revised or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events. The management of the Company has used estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial statements reflect true and fair picture, the state of affairs and profit/loss for the year. The following discussions on our financial condition and result of operations should be read together with our audited financial statements and the notes to these statements included in the Annual Report.