Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Board Meeting

26.86
(4.19%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sarvottam Finve. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Sarvottam Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 14th November, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report as required under Regulation 33(3) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 pm and concluded at 5.45 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) In continuation to our letter dated 14.11.2024 with regard Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024, please find enclosed the copy of advertisement published on 15.11.2024 in english and reginal newspaper(Bengali). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Sarvottam Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 13th August, 2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report as required under Regulation 33(3) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2:30 pm and concluded at 4:00 pm. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th July, 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Sarvottam Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 30th May, 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Please find enclosed copy of the said Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flows and Declaration as required under Regulation 33(3) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 05:45 pm. Read less.. The Board of Directors of the Company held today on 30th may, 2024 has approved the AuditedFinancial Result of the Company for the quarter ended and year ended 31.03.2024. Please find enclosed copy of the said Audited Financial Result along with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flows and Declaration as required under Regulation 33(3) read with Schedule III of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) .
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Sarvottam Finvest Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th day of February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on 12.02.2024 has approved the unaudited financial result of the company for the quarter and nine month ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Sarvottam Finve.: Related News

No Record Found

