iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Company Summary

26.26
(-0.83%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Summary

Sarvottam Finvest Limited was incorporated on November 30, 1978 as Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 16, 1978. The Company name was changed from Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited to Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited on March 21, 1995. The name further changed from Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited to Sarvottam Finvest Limited on August 8, 2011. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI with and is carrying on NBFCs activities. The main business is to make both long term and short term investment in quoted as well as unquoted shares. It gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers. It earns revenue by way of interest on loans so given to borrowers, dividend on investments and revenue by purchase and sale of shares and securities.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.