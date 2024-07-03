Sarvottam Finvest Ltd Summary

Sarvottam Finvest Limited was incorporated on November 30, 1978 as Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal and received the Certificate of Commencement of Business on December 16, 1978. The Company name was changed from Gobardhan Trading and Investment Company Limited to Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited on March 21, 1995. The name further changed from Barclays & Chartered Financial Services Limited to Sarvottam Finvest Limited on August 8, 2011. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company registered with RBI with and is carrying on NBFCs activities. The main business is to make both long term and short term investment in quoted as well as unquoted shares. It gives short term and long term loans to its borrowers. It earns revenue by way of interest on loans so given to borrowers, dividend on investments and revenue by purchase and sale of shares and securities.