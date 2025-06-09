Satiate Agri Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.92
2.92
2.92
2.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.36
-2.24
-2.93
-2.93
Net Worth
0.56
0.68
-0.01
-0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.19
0.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.75
0.83
-0.01
-0.01
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.66
-0.17
-0.03
-0.04
Inventories
0.83
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.16
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.07
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
1,512.43
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.26
0
-0.01
Cash
0.09
1
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
0.75
0.83
-0.01
-0.02
