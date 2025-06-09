iifl-logo
Satiate Agri Ltd Balance Sheet

24.03
(4.98%)
Jun 9, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.92

2.92

2.92

2.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.36

-2.24

-2.93

-2.93

Net Worth

0.56

0.68

-0.01

-0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0.19

0.15

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.75

0.83

-0.01

-0.01

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.66

-0.17

-0.03

-0.04

Inventories

0.83

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.16

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.07

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

1,512.43

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.26

0

-0.01

Cash

0.09

1

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

0.75

0.83

-0.01

-0.02

