Satiate Agri Ltd Share Price

25.23
(4.99%)
Jun 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.23
  • Day's High25.23
  • 52 Wk High25.23
  • Prev. Close24.03
  • Day's Low25.23
  • 52 Wk Low 24.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Satiate Agri Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25.23

Prev. Close

24.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

25.23

Day's Low

25.23

52 Week's High

25.23

52 Week's Low

24.03

Book Value

-1.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Satiate Agri Ltd Corporate Action

19 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Satiate Agri Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Satiate Agri Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Jun, 2025|03:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.82%

Non-Promoter- 46.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Satiate Agri Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.92

2.92

2.92

2.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.36

-2.24

-2.93

-2.93

Net Worth

0.56

0.68

-0.01

-0.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-105.78

-31.44

-34.14

-46.3

EBIT growth

105.88

-66

-30.55

-44.44

Net profit growth

44.11

-66

-30.55

-44.44

No Record Found

Satiate Agri Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,581.95

114.092,98,003.694,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

803.55

65.728,204.6165.790.81672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

285.95

15.4822,354.84209.452.3813,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

612.2

137.5713,522.5832.010.25311.4967.52

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

73.77

139.1911,065.50.3200.239.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Satiate Agri Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Utpal Dineshbhai Raval

Executive Director

Hargovind Sutariya

Independent Director

Pushpaben Patel

Independent Director

Pulkit Raghav

Executive Director & MD

Sarabjeet Singh Anand

WTD & Executive Director

Himanshi Sachdeva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanju Choudhary

WTD & Executive Director

Santosh Kumar Gupta

Additional Director

Sarabjeet Singh Anand

Additional Director

Himanshi Sachdeva

Additional Director

Santosh Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satiate Agri Ltd

Summary

Shaba Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in the year 1986. The company is mainly engaged into the business of pharmaceutical chemicals.
Company FAQs

What is the Satiate Agri Ltd share price today?

The Satiate Agri Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Satiate Agri Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satiate Agri Ltd is ₹7.39 Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Satiate Agri Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Satiate Agri Ltd is 0 and -15.30 as of 10 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Satiate Agri Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satiate Agri Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satiate Agri Ltd is ₹24.03 and ₹25.23 as of 10 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Satiate Agri Ltd?

Satiate Agri Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Satiate Agri Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Satiate Agri Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.18 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

