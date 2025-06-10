SectorTrading
Open₹25.23
Prev. Close₹24.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹25.23
Day's Low₹25.23
52 Week's High₹25.23
52 Week's Low₹24.03
Book Value₹-1.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.92
2.92
2.92
2.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.36
-2.24
-2.93
-2.93
Net Worth
0.56
0.68
-0.01
-0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-105.78
-31.44
-34.14
-46.3
EBIT growth
105.88
-66
-30.55
-44.44
Net profit growth
44.11
-66
-30.55
-44.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,581.95
|114.09
|2,98,003.69
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
803.55
|65.7
|28,204.61
|65.79
|0.81
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
285.95
|15.48
|22,354.84
|209.45
|2.38
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
612.2
|137.57
|13,522.58
|32.01
|0.25
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
73.77
|139.19
|11,065.5
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Utpal Dineshbhai Raval
Executive Director
Hargovind Sutariya
Independent Director
Pushpaben Patel
Independent Director
Pulkit Raghav
Executive Director & MD
Sarabjeet Singh Anand
WTD & Executive Director
Himanshi Sachdeva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanju Choudhary
WTD & Executive Director
Santosh Kumar Gupta
Additional Director
Sarabjeet Singh Anand
Additional Director
Himanshi Sachdeva
Additional Director
Santosh Kumar Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Satiate Agri Ltd
Summary
Shaba Chemicals Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company in the year 1986. The company is mainly engaged into the business of pharmaceutical chemicals.
Read More
The Satiate Agri Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satiate Agri Ltd is ₹7.39 Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Satiate Agri Ltd is 0 and -15.30 as of 10 Jun ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satiate Agri Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satiate Agri Ltd is ₹24.03 and ₹25.23 as of 10 Jun ‘25
Satiate Agri Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.