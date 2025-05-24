iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Satiate Agri Ltd Board Meeting

35.47
(4.97%)
Jun 25, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Satiate Agri CORPORATE ACTIONS

29/06/2024calendar-icon
29/06/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202519 May 2025
Satiate Agri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial result for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025 along with the Auditors Report and Certificate for unmodified opinion Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Satiate Agri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2025) Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting15 May 202515 May 2025
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, May 15, 2025
Board Meeting6 May 20258 May 2025
Resignation of Mrs. Snaju Chaodhary from the post of CS
Board Meeting19 Mar 202519 Mar 2025
Meeting of Independent directors of the company to consider the agendas as attached.
Board Meeting5 Mar 202528 Feb 2025
Satiate Agri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Mr. Sarabjeet Singh Anand (DIN: 06910481) Ms. Himanshi Sachdeva (DIN: 10645448) Mr. Santosh Kumar Gupta (DIN:06420711) Mr. Mohit Raghav (DIN:09586693) approved Appointment of Mr. Sarabjeet Singh Anand (DIN: 06910481), Ms. Himanshi Sachdeva (DIN: 10645448), Mr. Santosh Kumar Gupta (DIN:06420711), Mr. Mohit Raghav (DIN:09586693) (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.03.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202512 Mar 2025
Outcome of the meeting of the board of directors held on February 14, 2025
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Satiate Agri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2.Any other business with the permission of Chairman. Satiate Agri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and to consider other business, if any (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024) Board of Director held on today i.e., Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 05:30 p.m. and concluded on 06.00 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following: 1)Un-Audited Financial Results (UFR) for the Third quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report Board of Director held on today i.e., Friday, November 15, 2024, at 05:15 p.m. and concluded on 06:15 p.m. inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Indrakumar Mahajan (DIN: 05152196) from the post of Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 15th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
The company has appointed Mr. Sarabjeet (DIN: 06910481) and Ms. Himanshi (DIN: 10645448) as an additional director of the company. The company has appointed Mr. Sarabjeet (DIN: 06910481) and Ms. Himanshi (DIN: 10645448) as an additional director of the company.
Board Meeting5 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Satiate Agri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024; 2. Fix the day date time and venue of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and draft Notice thereof. 3. Decide the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 4.Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting as well as voting at the 37th Annual General Meeting. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Satiate Agri Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve the following: - 1. Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. 2. Draft Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31 2024; 3. Fix the day date time and venue of 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and draft Notice thereof. 4. Decide the dates for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register for the purpose of Annual Book Closure. 5. Appointment of the scrutinizer for the purpose of e-voting as well as voting at the 37th Annual General Meeting. 6. Any other business with the permission of Chairman. As attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Board of Director considered and approved the following: 1.Appointment of Mr. Pulkit Raghav (DIN: 09853143) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company, w.e.f. 19th July, 2024 2.Accepted resignation of Mr. Kaushikbhai Hirpara (DIN: 10118464) from the post of Independent Director of the company.

Satiate Agri: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Satiate Agri Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.