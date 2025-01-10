To the Members of Satin Creditcare Network Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Satin Creditcare Network Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its profit & other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Use of information processing system for accounting and financial reporting Principle Audit Procedures The Company is operating in Financial Services Sector, where in due to large volume processing, the accounting & reporting of financial information is reliant on information processing systems and Information Technology (IT) backed internal controls. Our key audit procedures on this matter included, but were not limited, to the following: The controls implemented by the Company in its IT environment determine the integrity, accuracy, completeness and validity of data that is processed by the applications and is ultimately used for financial reporting. (a) obtained an understanding of the Companys information processing systems, IT General Controls and automated IT controls for applications, databases and operating systems relevant to our audit; Since our audit strategy included focus on entitys information processing systems relevant to our audit due to their pervasive impact on the standalone financial statements, we have determined the use of information processing system for accounting and financial reporting as a key audit matter for the current year audit. (b) Performance of the following procedures: i. tested the IT General Controls around user access management, system change management, and IT operational controls along with segregation of duties around program maintenance, security administration and over key financial accounting and reporting processes; ii. tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys periodic review of access rights. We also tested requests of changes to systems for approval and authorization; iii. tested the automated controls like interfaces and information generated by the entitys information processing systems for loans, interest income and other significant financial statement items; and iv. in addition to the above, we tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting (c) obtained written representations from management and those charged with governance on whether IT general controls and automated IT controls are designed and were operating effectively during the period covered by our audit. Impairment of Financial Assets as at Balance Sheet date (Expected Credit losses on loans) Principle Audit Procedures [Refer Note No. 3(j) for the accounting policy and Note No. 44 for the related disclosures] Our audit focused on assessing the appropriateness of managements judgment and estimates used in the impairment analysis through but were not limited to the following procedures: As at March 31, 2024, the Company has financial assets (loans) amounting to INR 7,95,143.90 Lakhs including loans which are carried at fair value through other comprehensive income amounting to INR 6,46,447.82 Lakhs. As per Ind AS 109 - Financial Instruments, the Company is required to recognize loss allowance for expected credit losses (ECL) on financial assets. a) performed a walkthrough of the impairment loss allowance process and assessed the design effectiveness of controls; ECL involves an estimation of probability weighted loss on financial instruments over their life, considering reasonable and supportable information about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions which could impact the credit quality of the Companys loans and advances. b) read and assessed the Companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109 and the governance framework approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India; ECL is calculated using the percentage of probability of default (PD), loss given default (LGD) and exposure at default (EAD) for each of the stages of loan portfolio. c) obtained an understanding of the model adopted by the Company including key inputs and assumptions for calculation of expected credit losses on the assumptions and how management calculated the expected credit losses and the appropriateness of data on which the calculation is based; ECL is measured at 12-month ECL for Stage 1 loan assets and at lifetime ECL for Stage 2 and Stage 3 loan assets. Significant management judgment and assumptions involved in measuring ECL is required with respect to: d) obtained the reports of the expert appointed by the management and assessed the experts professional competence, independence and objectivity in reviewing the ECL model; • determining the criteria for a significant increase in credit risk (SICR) e) evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys determination of significant increase in credit risk in accordance with the applicable Ind AS; • factoring in future economic assumptions f) as modeling assumptions and parameters are based on historical data, we assessed whether historical experience was representative of current circumstances and was relevant in view of the recent impairment losses incurred within the portfolios. Assessed the criteria for staging of loans based on their past due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109. Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any Significant Increase in Credit Risk (SICR) or loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under higher stages • techniques used to determine probability of default, loss given default and exposure at default. These parameters are derived from the Companys internally developed statistical models with the help of experts appointed by the management and other historical data. g) tested the design and operating effectiveness of the key controls over completeness and accuracy of the key inputs and assumptions considered for calculation, recording and monitoring of the impairment loss recognized; h) tested the accuracy of inputs through substantive procedures and assessed the reasonableness of the assumptions used; i) developed a point estimate by making reference to the expected credit losses recognized by entities that carry comparable financial assets; j) tested the arithmetical calculation of the expected credit losses; k) assessed the appropriateness and adequacy of the related presentation and disclosures in the accompanying financial statements in accordance with the applicable Ind AS and related RBI circulars and l) obtained written representations from management and those charged with governance whether they believe significant assumptions used in calculation of expected credit losses are reasonable.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information identified above, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including

foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and such logs in relation to applications have operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. However, edit logs for database are available for part of the year. Further, during the course of our audit and based on the review of available logs, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 000756N/ N500441 Naveen Aggarwal Partner Membership No.094380 UDIN:24094380BKBEXT1263 Place : Gurugram Date : April 29, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Satin Creditcare Network Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment, Investment property and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management according to designed process to cover all the items once in three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Assets. The discrepancies, noticed on such physical verification had been properly dealt with in the books of account.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except for the following property which was transferred as a result of an amalgamation of companies as stated in the Note No. 14 to the Standalone Financial Statements wherein the title deeds are in the name of the erstwhile Company.

d. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of- use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and

hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has been sanctioned overdraft against fixed deposits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. However, there are no covenants in the sanction letters w.r.t. furnishing the quarterly returns/ statements for such sanctioned overdraft limits.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has made investments in, companies, firms, limited liability partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) Reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable as the Company is a NBFC - MFI.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value as on March 31, 2024 Held in the Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company Building 292.00 Satin Intellicomm Limited Not Applicable Since December 2007 The said property is in the name of Satin Intellicomm Limited, an erstwhile company that merged with the Company. However, transfer formalities are not yet completed.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation. Since, the Company is NBFC-MFI and considering the significant volume of transactions with number of borrowers furnishing the number of cases of default is practically not feasible.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the details of total amount overdue above 90 days are as follows: -

Type of Loan Nos of Cases Principal Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue JLG (Joint Liability Group) 1,86,269 12,543.93 2,482.22 15,026.15 MSME (Micro Small & Medium Enterprises Loans) 75 64.24 91.90 156.14 Total 1,86,344 12,608.17 2,574.12 15,182.29

Based on the information & explanations given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for the recovery of the Principal & Interest.

(e) Reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable as the Company is an NBFC - MFI.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence the reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are required to be reported under Section 185 of the Act, accordingly, provisions of section 185 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, to the extent applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any deposits are outstanding during the year. There are no deemed deposits under the provisions of the Act and rules thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the requirement of maintenance of cost records pursuant to Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government in terms of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us and based on the representation given by the management, in our opinion:

a. the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount INR (in Lakhs) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A) AY* 2018-19 64.96 CIT (A) AY* 2020-21 67.35 CIT (A) AY* 2021-22 93.68 Good and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST GST Officer FY ** 2017-18 5.20 GST GST Officer FY ** 2017-18 198.40

(Refer Note No 52 of the Financial Statements) *AY = Assessment Year **FY = Financial Year

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to the information and explanation iven to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) Based on the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company is not having associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the reporting under this clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company is not having any joint ventures or associate companies during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) According to the information and explanation iven to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, during the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares by way of conversion of share warrants into equity shares and Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of equity shares, which is in accordance with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not issued any convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit except management reported few instances of misappropriation of cash collected from customers and other forms of embezzlement of cash by the employees, involving amount aggregating to 38.00 Lakhs (net of recovery) as mentioned in Note No. 57(A) (xxii)(i) to the financial statements. As informed to us, the Company has terminated the services of such employees and also initiated legal action against them.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have been informed that there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under the clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS (Refer Note No. 49 to the financial statements).

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date of our report, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company was required to be registered under Section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) as a NBFC-MFI and has obtained the certificate vide no. B-14.01394 dated November 06, 2013.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) As per the information and explanation provided to us by the Company, two (2) companies in the group have withdrawn the application for registration as CIC under the Reserve Bank of India Act in the financial year 2023-24. The applications regarding the same have been accepted by the RBI on August 09, 2023.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing or other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 000756N/ N500441 Naveen Aggarwal Partner Membership No.094380 UDIN:24094380BKBEXT1263 Place : Gurugram Date : April 29, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Satin Creditcare Network Limited of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB- SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (THE "ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Satin Creditcare Network Limited

(the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included btaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements ere operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.