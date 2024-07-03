Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹153
Prev. Close₹153.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹137.18
Day's High₹153
Day's Low₹146.24
52 Week's High₹283.55
52 Week's Low₹144.15
Book Value₹254.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,623.92
P/E4.47
EPS34.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.04
114.07
124.59
66.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,557.3
1,799.65
1,481.66
1,424.58
Net Worth
2,667.34
1,913.72
1,606.25
1,491.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,020.65
333.47
326.44
375.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,228.23
1,547.83
1,375.28
1,374.8
1,498.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,228.23
1,547.83
1,375.28
1,374.8
1,498.27
Other Operating Income
4.56
1.33
1.77
1.06
1.24
Other Income
7.74
1.73
4.09
4.32
3.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H P Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Satvinder Singh
Independent Director
Sundeep Kumar Mehta
Independent Director
Sangeeta Khorana
Independent Director
Goh Colin
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Bhatia
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Kalra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
VIKAS GUPTA
Non Executive Director
ANIL KAUL
Independent Director
Joydeep Datta Gupta
Reports by Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
Summary
Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) was formed in 1990 as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with the simple concept of providing individual loans to urban shopkeepers for tiny businesses. Since then the company has expanded and evolved into one of the leading microfinance institutions in India with its current geography in North as well as Central India. SCNL provides loans to both urban poor and rural poor to meet their productive requirements in starting new business or for growing an existing business. The Company is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as Joint Liability Groups (JLG). At present, SCNL has its strong presence and serves its clients throughout Bihar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu , Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand.The Company launched its operations as a provider of individual and small business loans and savings services to urban lenders in 1990.It completed the IPO in 1997 and was duly listed on the Delhi Stock Exchange (DSE), Ludhiana Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Jaipur Stock Exchange (JSE). Following the subsequent derecognition of these exchanges by SEBI, the Company listed its Equity Shares on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) on May 19, 2015, on the NSE on August 26 and the BSE on October 20 in the same year, adhering to the guidelines and policies issued by SEBI regarding the exit option to regional
The Satin Creditcare Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹147 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is ₹1623.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is 4.47 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satin Creditcare Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is ₹144.15 and ₹283.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.44%, 3 Years at 19.96%, 1 Year at -42.11%, 6 Month at -31.73%, 3 Month at -17.64% and 1 Month at -4.79%.
