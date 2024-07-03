iifl-logo-icon 1
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Share Price

147
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open153
  • Day's High153
  • 52 Wk High283.55
  • Prev. Close153.03
  • Day's Low146.24
  • 52 Wk Low 144.15
  • Turnover (lac)137.18
  • P/E4.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value254.54
  • EPS34.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,623.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

153

Prev. Close

153.03

Turnover(Lac.)

137.18

Day's High

153

Day's Low

146.24

52 Week's High

283.55

52 Week's Low

144.15

Book Value

254.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,623.92

P/E

4.47

EPS

34.2

Divi. Yield

0

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Corporate Action

27 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jun, 2024

arrow

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.17%

Non-Promoter- 12.70%

Institutions: 12.69%

Non-Institutions: 50.69%

Custodian: 0.43%

Share Price

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

110.04

114.07

124.59

66.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,557.3

1,799.65

1,481.66

1,424.58

Net Worth

2,667.34

1,913.72

1,606.25

1,491.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,020.65

333.47

326.44

375.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,228.23

1,547.83

1,375.28

1,374.8

1,498.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,228.23

1,547.83

1,375.28

1,374.8

1,498.27

Other Operating Income

4.56

1.33

1.77

1.06

1.24

Other Income

7.74

1.73

4.09

4.32

3.92

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H P Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Satvinder Singh

Independent Director

Sundeep Kumar Mehta

Independent Director

Sangeeta Khorana

Independent Director

Goh Colin

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Bhatia

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Kalra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

VIKAS GUPTA

Non Executive Director

ANIL KAUL

Independent Director

Joydeep Datta Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

Summary

Summary

Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) was formed in 1990 as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with the simple concept of providing individual loans to urban shopkeepers for tiny businesses. Since then the company has expanded and evolved into one of the leading microfinance institutions in India with its current geography in North as well as Central India. SCNL provides loans to both urban poor and rural poor to meet their productive requirements in starting new business or for growing an existing business. The Company is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as Joint Liability Groups (JLG). At present, SCNL has its strong presence and serves its clients throughout Bihar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu , Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand.The Company launched its operations as a provider of individual and small business loans and savings services to urban lenders in 1990.It completed the IPO in 1997 and was duly listed on the Delhi Stock Exchange (DSE), Ludhiana Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Jaipur Stock Exchange (JSE). Following the subsequent derecognition of these exchanges by SEBI, the Company listed its Equity Shares on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) on May 19, 2015, on the NSE on August 26 and the BSE on October 20 in the same year, adhering to the guidelines and policies issued by SEBI regarding the exit option to regional
Company FAQs

What is the Satin Creditcare Network Ltd share price today?

The Satin Creditcare Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹147 today.

What is the Market Cap of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is ₹1623.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is 4.47 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Satin Creditcare Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is ₹144.15 and ₹283.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd?

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.44%, 3 Years at 19.96%, 1 Year at -42.11%, 6 Month at -31.73%, 3 Month at -17.64% and 1 Month at -4.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.17 %
Institutions - 12.69 %
Public - 50.70 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

