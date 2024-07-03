Summary

Satin Creditcare Network Limited (SCNL) was formed in 1990 as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with the simple concept of providing individual loans to urban shopkeepers for tiny businesses. Since then the company has expanded and evolved into one of the leading microfinance institutions in India with its current geography in North as well as Central India. SCNL provides loans to both urban poor and rural poor to meet their productive requirements in starting new business or for growing an existing business. The Company is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as Joint Liability Groups (JLG). At present, SCNL has its strong presence and serves its clients throughout Bihar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu , Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand.The Company launched its operations as a provider of individual and small business loans and savings services to urban lenders in 1990.It completed the IPO in 1997 and was duly listed on the Delhi Stock Exchange (DSE), Ludhiana Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Jaipur Stock Exchange (JSE). Following the subsequent derecognition of these exchanges by SEBI, the Company listed its Equity Shares on the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) on May 19, 2015, on the NSE on August 26 and the BSE on October 20 in the same year, adhering to the guidelines and policies issued by SEBI regarding the exit option to regional

