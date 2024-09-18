iifl-logo-icon 1
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Board Meeting

147.01
(0.84%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial results ( Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report(s) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed secured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis. In terms of Regulations 30 & 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Working Committee of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Limited (Company), in its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, September 20, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of up to 750 (Seven Hundred and Fifty) secured, listed, redeemable, United States Dollars denominated bonds having face value of USD 10,000 (United States Dollars Ten Thousand only) each, aggregating up to USD 7,500,000 (United States Dollars Seven Million and Five Hundred Thousand only), at par, in dematerialized form on a private placement basis or such other amount as may be agreed (collectively the Bonds) (collectively referred to as the Issue) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
Board Meeting11 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of listed secured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting In terms of Regulations 30 & 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Working Committee of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Limited (Company), in its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, September 11, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of up to 500 (Five Hundred) secured, listed, redeemable, United States Dollars denominated bonds having face value of USD 10,000 (United States Dollars Ten Thousand only) each, aggregating up to USD 5,000,000 (United States Dollars Five Million only), at par, in dematerialized form on a private placement basis or such other amount as may be agreed (collectively the Bonds) (collectively referred to as the Issue). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting9 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed secured/unsecured nonconvertible debentures on private placement basis. With reference to our letter dated August 06, 2024 and in terms of Regulations 30 and 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Working Committee of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Limited, in its meeting held today, i.e. Friday, August 09, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 5,000 (five thousand) senior, secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in INR, having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh) each and an aggregate nominal value of INR 50,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifty Crore), with or without a green shoe option as may be determined, or such other number, face value or amount as may be determined by the Company on a private placement basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated along with Limited Review Report(s) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed secured/unsecured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. In terms of Regulations 30 & 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Working Committee of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Limited (Company), in its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, June 27, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 5,000 (five thousand) senior, secured, rated, listed, taxable, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees (INR), having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh) each and an aggregate face value of INR 50,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Fifty Crore) (Debentures or NCDs) on a private placement basis (the Issue). For more details, please refer attached pdf file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation under regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20243 May 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted secured/unsecured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
Board Meeting29 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For the quarter and year ended on March, 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202419 Apr 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve Fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. With reference to our letter dated April 19, 2024 and in terms of Regulations 30 & 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Working Committee of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Limited (Company), in its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, April 24, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Redeemable, Transferable, Non-Convertible Debentures denominated in Indian Rupees on a private placement basis (the Issue) Please refer PDF file for more details (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted secured/unsecured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. With reference to our letter dated April 11, 2024 and in terms of Regulations 30 & 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Working Committee of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Limited (Company), in its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved: a) the allotment of 800 (Eight Hundred) Bonds on a private placement basis; and b) the terms and conditions for issuance of 7,500 (seven thousand five hundred) NCDs on a private placement basis (the Issue). For more details please refer attached PDF file (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of listed secured non-convertible bonds on private placement basis. In terms of Regulations 30 & 51 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Working Committee of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Limited (Company), in its meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, March 28, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of Bonds through Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcemnet Dated on: 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Satin Creditcare Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Pursuant to Regulations 30, 33, 52 and 63 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 2, 2024 have, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

