Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.04
114.07
124.59
66.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,557.3
1,799.65
1,481.66
1,424.58
Net Worth
2,667.34
1,913.72
1,606.25
1,491.05
Minority Interest
Debt
7,197.13
5,447.48
5,462.83
6,025.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
145.41
134.04
28.11
38.72
Total Liabilities
10,009.88
7,495.24
7,097.19
7,555.4
Fixed Assets
93.14
91.38
88.3
97.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
826.99
741.52
336.17
283.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
67.06
131.58
96.22
84.82
Networking Capital
-65.29
-182.21
-235.57
-287.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.01
2.41
2.39
14.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
71.06
97.12
68.37
55.7
Sundry Creditors
-2.42
-1.98
-10.5
-7.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-137.94
-279.76
-295.83
-349.9
Cash
1,136.54
1,028.75
1,914.66
1,862.64
Total Assets
2,058.44
1,811.02
2,199.78
2,040.44
