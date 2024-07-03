Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
656.43
632.44
641.47
594.53
535.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
656.43
632.44
641.47
594.53
535.1
Other Operating Income
0.47
0.22
0.64
1.04
2.51
Other Income
0.56
1.69
4.77
0.71
0.87
Total Income
657.46
634.35
646.88
596.28
538.48
Total Expenditure
323.11
236.64
217.47
192.35
172.66
PBIDT
334.36
397.71
429.42
403.93
365.82
Interest
266.09
251
251.95
246.9
216.69
PBDT
68.27
146.71
177.47
157.03
149.14
Depreciation
6.7
5.69
6.39
5.85
6.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
37.24
50.44
45.5
22.93
0.12
Deferred Tax
-20.36
-14.71
-2.64
15.18
36.19
Reported Profit After Tax
44.69
105.28
128.22
113.07
106.78
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.69
105.28
128.22
113.07
106.78
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.69
105.28
128.22
113.07
106.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.06
9.57
11.66
11.23
10.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
110.04
110.04
110.04
110.04
99.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
50.93
62.88
66.94
67.94
68.36
PBDTM(%)
10.4
23.19
27.66
26.41
27.87
PATM(%)
6.8
16.64
19.98
19.01
19.95
