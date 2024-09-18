|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|The Notice of 34th AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, August 9, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, August 09, 2024 Regulation 30 & 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 -Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the AGM held on Friday, August 09 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
